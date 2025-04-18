Politics
Wamendagri Bima: the red and white cooperative program of the village / Kelurahan must be included in the regional planning document
Wamendagri Bima: the red and white cooperative program of the village / Kelurahan must be included in the regional planning document
Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, April 17, 2025 21:04, read 177 times.
0
1
MMCKALTENG – JAKARTA – Minking of Home Affairs (Wamendagri) BIMA ARYA SUGIARTO underlined the importance of the integration of the cooperative training program of the red and white village of Kelurahan in the regional planning and budgeting document. This was transmitted in the continuation of the socialization of the cooperative working group of the red and white village at the office of the Ministry of Coordination (Kemenko) for food, Jakarta, Thursday (04/17/2025).
“It is important to ensure that this village cooperative with all its activities later is also in accordance with existing planning documents from the provinces, cities, the district, the village. [pada dokumen perencanaan daerah]”Said Bima.
(Read also: Kemkomdigi launches Mudikpedia 2025, full guide to Glash)
Bima explained that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Kemendagri) had prepared technical steps to support the formation of red and white kopdes. One of them is the preparation of the regional head model (regional chief) as a legal basis for the training of cooperatives. This field will regulate the authority, the scope of the implementation, the responsible regional apparatus, supervision, financing.
“Now, for funding, all fathers, there are several options. First of all, if there is a budget for related agencies in the cooperative for initial training, it is certainly very good,” he explained.
In addition, Bima also encourages the use of state assets and regional assets to support the acceleration of the cooperative establishment. He said that the approach does not always have zero, but can happen through the development or revitalization of existing assets.
“Because there are a lot of state assets that can be maximized, so they are not looking for land from scratch,” he added.
As a form of acceleration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also immediately issue a circular to all regional chiefs as a technical guide for the implementation of the training of this village cooperative.
“Well, immediately the Minister of the Circular of Internal Affairs concerning the acceleration of this training will be disseminated,” said Bima.
Meanwhile, the vice-minister of cooperatives (Wamenkop) Ferry Juliantono Underlines the importance of the special deliberations of the village (Musdesus) as the central mechanism of the formation of red and white kopdes.
“The special deliberations of the village are the most important forums and mechanisms because it will be at the center of our joint activities,” said Ferry.
He encouraged all the elements of the company to get involved in the deliberations, ranging from village assistants, groups of combined farmers (Gapoktan), agricultural advisers and peaches, health workers, women and young people.
“With the possessed potential of various ministries, it seems that God wants, we are optimistic that the formation of the Red and White Village / Kelurahan Cooperative,” he concluded.
Socialization this time was opened by the Minister of Coordination (Minister of Coordination) to food Zulkifli Hasan, and directed by Wamenkop Ferry Juliantono. The event also presented a certain number of speakers, including the vice-minister of the villages and the disadvantaged regions (Wamendes PDT) Ahmad Riza Patria, Vice-Minister of Agriculture (Wmentan) Sudaryono, and Vice-Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP Wamen) Didit Herdiawan.
In addition, the Director General (Dirjen) of primary health and the community of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) was also present Mary Endang Sumiwi, Director General of Financial Balance of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) Luky Alfirman, as well as expert staff (SAHLI) Industrial Sector Companies of the Ministry of State (BUNM) Andus Winarno.
This activity was also practically followed by the village chiefs of the provinces of East Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). (Puspen kemendagri)
Other news
Latest news
|
Sources
2/ https://mmc.kalteng.go.id/berita/read/46783/wamendagri-bima-program-koperasi-desa-kelurahan-merah-putih-harus-masuk-dokumen-perencanaan-daerah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development
- 'Trump challenges credibility here': Biden Wh. While the Officer reacts to the stool warning
- The global earthquake report on Friday, April 18, 2025
- Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings
- Nintendo maintains Nintendo Switch 2 Price, Retail Preorders to start on April 24 in the United States – News
- Understand that HRT makes sense in menopause