Wamendagri Bima: the red and white cooperative program of the village / Kelurahan must be included in the regional planning document

Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, April 17, 2025 21:04, read 177 times.

Wamendagri Bima Arya Sugiarto 0 Wamendagri Bima Arya Sugiarto 1

MMCKALTENG – JAKARTA – Minking of Home Affairs (Wamendagri) BIMA ARYA SUGIARTO underlined the importance of the integration of the cooperative training program of the red and white village of Kelurahan in the regional planning and budgeting document. This was transmitted in the continuation of the socialization of the cooperative working group of the red and white village at the office of the Ministry of Coordination (Kemenko) for food, Jakarta, Thursday (04/17/2025).

“It is important to ensure that this village cooperative with all its activities later is also in accordance with existing planning documents from the provinces, cities, the district, the village. [pada dokumen perencanaan daerah]”Said Bima.

Bima explained that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Kemendagri) had prepared technical steps to support the formation of red and white kopdes. One of them is the preparation of the regional head model (regional chief) as a legal basis for the training of cooperatives. This field will regulate the authority, the scope of the implementation, the responsible regional apparatus, supervision, financing.

“Now, for funding, all fathers, there are several options. First of all, if there is a budget for related agencies in the cooperative for initial training, it is certainly very good,” he explained.

In addition, Bima also encourages the use of state assets and regional assets to support the acceleration of the cooperative establishment. He said that the approach does not always have zero, but can happen through the development or revitalization of existing assets.

“Because there are a lot of state assets that can be maximized, so they are not looking for land from scratch,” he added.

As a form of acceleration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also immediately issue a circular to all regional chiefs as a technical guide for the implementation of the training of this village cooperative.

“Well, immediately the Minister of the Circular of Internal Affairs concerning the acceleration of this training will be disseminated,” said Bima.

Meanwhile, the vice-minister of cooperatives (Wamenkop) Ferry Juliantono Underlines the importance of the special deliberations of the village (Musdesus) as the central mechanism of the formation of red and white kopdes.

“The special deliberations of the village are the most important forums and mechanisms because it will be at the center of our joint activities,” said Ferry.

He encouraged all the elements of the company to get involved in the deliberations, ranging from village assistants, groups of combined farmers (Gapoktan), agricultural advisers and peaches, health workers, women and young people.

“With the possessed potential of various ministries, it seems that God wants, we are optimistic that the formation of the Red and White Village / Kelurahan Cooperative,” he concluded.

Socialization this time was opened by the Minister of Coordination (Minister of Coordination) to food Zulkifli Hasan, and directed by Wamenkop Ferry Juliantono. The event also presented a certain number of speakers, including the vice-minister of the villages and the disadvantaged regions (Wamendes PDT) Ahmad Riza Patria, Vice-Minister of Agriculture (Wmentan) Sudaryono, and Vice-Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP Wamen) Didit Herdiawan.

In addition, the Director General (Dirjen) of primary health and the community of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) was also present Mary Endang Sumiwi, Director General of Financial Balance of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) Luky Alfirman, as well as expert staff (SAHLI) Industrial Sector Companies of the Ministry of State (BUNM) Andus Winarno.

This activity was also practically followed by the village chiefs of the provinces of East Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). (Puspen kemendagri)

