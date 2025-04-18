Donald Trump reveals the bitter reason why he thinks that Jimmy Carter “ died a happy man ''





President Donald Trump said he thought that former president Jimmy Carter “died a happy man”, but it was not exactly a polished comment in context.

At an oval office meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on April 17, Trump shared comments pointed out on two former American presidents, Carter and former president Joe Biden. Carter, who was the most alive American president, died on December 29 at the age of 100.

“The last administration, the only thing in which they were good was to cheat during the elections. That's all they could do,” said Trump, repeating a demystified lie that stole the 2020 elections. “They couldn't do anything. They were useless. They were a worst incompetent administration in the history of our country.”

Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter.

Andrew Harnik / Getty; Guillermo Legaria / AFP via Getty

Then Trump brought Carter to the conversation, saying that the last administration was “worse than Jimmy Carter”.

“Jimmy Carter died a happy man,” said Trump. “You know why? Because he was not the worst. President Joe Biden was.”

Former President Jimmy Carter at the funeral of his wife, Rosalynn Carter, November 19, 2023.

Alex Brandon / Pool / AFP via Getty

Trump shared similar comments on Carter's 100th anniversary on October 1, saying that Carter was “the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president” compared to Biden.

Although Carter was a democratic, republican politicians suspended the partisan divisions to honor their historic birthday.

A few days after Carter's death and more than two weeks before Trump took up his duties for his second term, Trump expressed his frustration that the American flags fly half of the staff during his inauguration.

The practice that applies to “all federal buildings, land and naval ships” is standard for the death of any current or former president, according to the Department of Affairs of Veterans of the United States, and lasts 30 days later.

President Jimmy Carter arrives at the American Capitol to lie in the state on January 7, 2025.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty

“In any event, due to the death of President Jimmy Carter, the flag can, for the first time during an inauguration of a future president, be half mast,” wrote Trump in a social article of truth on January 3. “No one wants to see this, and no American can be happy.”

Nevertheless, the flags were at the open staff on the day of the inauguration. House president Mike Johnson said on January 14 that the person responsible for the drop in Capitol Building flags would ensure that the flags were complete during the inauguration of Trump.

Carter has never been the biggest fan of Trump. In a 2018 interview with the Washington Post., The former president denounced the character of Trump and his policies a sudden change to Carter, because he had been less expressed on the movements of the White House than the other former presidents.

I think it is a disaster of human rights and in the treatment of equal persons, said the 39th president.

His wife, the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, added, the worst is that he does not tell the truth, and that hurts. “”

A few weeks later, Carter spoke again against Trump. In an interview with CBS News, Carter said Trump was “carefree with the truth”.

“I think it is well known that the outgoing president is very negligent with the truth, said Carter. I think I crossed my campaign and my presidency without ever lying to the people or making a deliberately false statement, and I think it would be a very useful thing to reintegrate into politics these days.

