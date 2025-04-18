Imrans Sisters, Pti Leaders arrested, released





An undated image showing the founder of Pti Imran Khan (in the center) illustrated with his sisters Uzma Khan (on the left) and Aleema Khan. X / @ aleema_55 / file

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khans Sisters, with the best leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), outside of Adiala prison on Thursday to release them later.

In a spectacular escalation, the police carried out a radical operation holding six leaders of opposition party, in particular the leader of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. The operation, carried out outside of high security prison Adiala, also led to the arrest of the founding presidents of parties three sisters, Aleema Khanum, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khanum.

The arrests occurred in a place under construction next to the prison, where the figures of the PTI had gathered. The head of the opposition to the Punjab assembly Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Niazullah Niazi, Sahibzada Hamid Raza Khan, Zartaj Gul and Qasim Niazi were also one of the arrested.

The situation intensified as the authorities locked the main door of the squares, trapping Aleema Khan and others inside. The opposition chief, Omer Ayub Khan, arrived at the Dahgal checkpoint near Adiala on a motorcycle, saying that he had to escape several police checks.

While tensions extended, Ayub was seen consulting Aleema Khan inside the place before the police sealed the building. In the evening, the supporters of the PTI had gathered nearby, singing slogans for the release of the leaders, while the confrontation continued.

Later, the detainees were released to the Chakri interchange after four hours of detention.

Speaking to the media, after being released from the captivity of the police, Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan accused their arrest and their non-compliance with the court order. Ayub said that at present, virtual martial law had been imposed in the country, which was to be completed. They criticized the government and insisted that the sky would not have fallen if they had met their leader in Adiala prison.

Omar Ayub said that today is the accusation of the judiciary and an accusation sheet. I mean to the chief judge of Pakistan and the four chief judges that the judicial system is in their hands. Punjab police and intelligence agencies flout the court orders, he said.

Omar Ayub has complained about him, head of the opposition to the Punjab assembly, Ahmad Khan, Hamid Raza and Imrans Sisters were refused to meet their leader in prison despite the court orders. He undertook to go to the Provincial Assembly, to the National Assembly, to the courts and everywhere and to their chief, comes what can.

The opposition chief challenged a declaration by the President of the National Assembly as a wrong and insisted that he had been subject to the resolution of the PTIS on March 12 in the speaker office against the six channels, while the speaker said that the resolution had been filed on April 10. Likewise, Omar Ayub said that the entire speech of Junaid Akbar Khan had been withdrawn from the NA archive.

Earlier, Aleema Khan said that it is not them, but the courts that are insulted, the judges should worry and act. She noted that it was the second time they have been doing this. They pick us up at Adiala and drop us off on the highway, we have not broken any law. She said that the contempt for the court occurs every day.

