Politics
Fear of conservative strokes after Robert Jenrick installed WhatsApp Group in plea for marathon donations
Robert Jenrick aroused momentary fears at a conservative blow today after adding about 600 Westminster figurines to a WhatsApp group.
The secretary of the Shadow of Justice was trying to share a fundraising link for SSAFA, the charitable organization of the armed forces for which he presents himself during the London marathon next weekend.
But, instead of creating a broadcasting list on the messaging application, he accidentally added hundreds of deputies, journalists and friends to a massive Whatsapp group.
Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief, was among those who would have been added to the group – with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.
Mr. Jenrick quickly removed the group, but not before triggering rumors that he had set up a conservative opinion on the future leadership of the party.
He is widely considered as a potential successor by Ms. Badenoch, with criticism saying that he has not stopped campaigning despite the loss of the conservative leadership competition in the last fall.
But a source close to Mr. Jenrick told Daily Mail: “The idea that it was a coup is bananas.”
Ms. Badenoch has rejected the suggestions that her former rival is a threat to her authority, insisting that she has a “large team” focused on the next local elections.
Robert Jenrick aroused momentary fears suddenly conservative today after adding about 600 Westminster figurines to a WhatsApp group
Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief, was among those who would have been added to the group – with the former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson
When asked if she had been added to the WhatsApp group, the conservative chief said: “Yes, and no, I think that is the right answer to that.”
Speaking during a local electoral campaign visit to Cambridgeshire, Ms. Badenoch also told the broadcasters: “I think he runs a marathon. This is what I have been told.
“I don't really understand what happened with the WhatsApp group yet, but this is not the first time this week that many journalists and politicians have been added to a WhatsApp group. Seems to be the trend these days.
In a hurry if she thought that Jenrick was a threat to her leadership, Ms. Badenoch said: “I have an excellent team and I head a team that unites the conservative party.
“What we really focus on is to ensure that people understand that conservative vote in local elections is the only credible option.
“Look at Birmingham, where garbage is stacked in the streets, rats that run. I am really worried about what will happen if lots of advice are no longer led by preservatives.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14622993/Fears-Tory-coup-Robert-Jenrick-sets-WhatsApp-group-plea-marathon-donations.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development
- 'Trump challenges credibility here': Biden Wh. While the Officer reacts to the stool warning
- The global earthquake report on Friday, April 18, 2025
- Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings
- Nintendo maintains Nintendo Switch 2 Price, Retail Preorders to start on April 24 in the United States – News