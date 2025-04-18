Robert Jenrick aroused momentary fears at a conservative blow today after adding about 600 Westminster figurines to a WhatsApp group.

The secretary of the Shadow of Justice was trying to share a fundraising link for SSAFA, the charitable organization of the armed forces for which he presents himself during the London marathon next weekend.

But, instead of creating a broadcasting list on the messaging application, he accidentally added hundreds of deputies, journalists and friends to a massive Whatsapp group.

Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief, was among those who would have been added to the group – with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

Mr. Jenrick quickly removed the group, but not before triggering rumors that he had set up a conservative opinion on the future leadership of the party.

He is widely considered as a potential successor by Ms. Badenoch, with criticism saying that he has not stopped campaigning despite the loss of the conservative leadership competition in the last fall.

But a source close to Mr. Jenrick told Daily Mail: “The idea that it was a coup is bananas.”

Ms. Badenoch has rejected the suggestions that her former rival is a threat to her authority, insisting that she has a “large team” focused on the next local elections.

When asked if she had been added to the WhatsApp group, the conservative chief said: “Yes, and no, I think that is the right answer to that.”

Speaking during a local electoral campaign visit to Cambridgeshire, Ms. Badenoch also told the broadcasters: “I think he runs a marathon. This is what I have been told.

“I don't really understand what happened with the WhatsApp group yet, but this is not the first time this week that many journalists and politicians have been added to a WhatsApp group. Seems to be the trend these days.

In a hurry if she thought that Jenrick was a threat to her leadership, Ms. Badenoch said: “I have an excellent team and I head a team that unites the conservative party.

“What we really focus on is to ensure that people understand that conservative vote in local elections is the only credible option.

“Look at Birmingham, where garbage is stacked in the streets, rats that run. I am really worried about what will happen if lots of advice are no longer led by preservatives.