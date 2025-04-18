Imran Khan's family, party leaders prohibited him from Adiala – Theprint – Anifeed prison





Punjab [Pakistan]April 17 (Ani): Pakistani police denied on Thursday several senior opposition officials and family members of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet him at Adiala prison, despite previous judicial orders who would have made visits to specific persons submitted by his legal team, reported the Express Tribune.

This decision sparked protests outside the prison and intensified criticism of political manipulation by the government.

The repressed people included Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, her two sisters, head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub, the head of the PTI Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Niazullah Niazi and several other political allies. The security personnel parked at several checkpoints cited “security problems” as a reason to refuse access.

Aleema Khan and her sisters organized a sit-in demonstration against the police blockade, refusing to leave. “We were assured that we met him today, but again, we would lie,” Aleema told journalists. She reiterated the family determination to stay on the site until they are authorized to meet Imran Khan, who remains behind bars on several legal accusations, the Express Tribune reported.

At another checkpoint, Omar Ayub has also been prevented from proceeding. Addressing the media on the scene, Ayub accused the government of “economic deception” and criticized its management of national funds, with a particular reference to Balutchistan. He said that the refusal of access reflected “dishonesty and bad governance” by the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The head of the PTI, Zartaj Gul, faced similar restrictions near the Daighal control point. “They closed Adiala Road and transformed this into a show. They are afraid that we will meet our chief,” she said. Gul has also accused the authorities of “double standard” and “improper use of authority” to restrict political visits, reported the Express Tribune.

The religious figure Sahibzada Hamid Raza and the lawyer Niazullah Niazi were also prohibited from entering. Raza criticized what he called “selective authorizations”, questioning the fairness of the system. “Imran Khan represents the nation. If this is how a former Prime Minister is treated, how can ordinary citizens expect justice? ” He asked.

Raza also rejected any suggestion of disunity among the opposition forces, declaring: “I will never be part of a compromise group. I reject the compromise with contempt. ” (Ani)

