Trump's first trimester approval note below average, at 45%





Washington, DC-President Donald Trump closes the first quarter of his second mandate with an average approval rating of 45%, greater than 41% won during his first mandate, but below all other post-secret world war presidents elected in the United States, the average note of the first quarter for all presidents from 1952 to 2020.

John F. Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower had the highest average ratings in the first quarter, both registering above 70%, while Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan were on average between 60%and 69%. George W. Bush, George HW Bush, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton had similar average notes from 55% to 58% in their first quarters. Trump is the only president to have average approval notes less than 50% in a first quarter in power.

Trump's first quarter of the first quarter for his second mandate includes his last 44% approval rating, a survey from April 1 to 14, with 53% of Americans currently disappearing the way he manages his work. This complies with the three previous readings during his second term. Among these, its highest individual approval rating this year was the first – 47% in January.

The notes of Trump supporters are stable, with 90% of the Republicans and 4% of the Democrats expressing approval of the president's professional return. The current approval of 37% of the self -employed has been stable since February, but is nine percentage points below their inaugural note from Trump.

The latest survey was carried out during a period of economic turbulence in the United States, as positive and raw interior product reports in early April were overshadowed by Trump's announcement of radical prices on April 2. These rates sparked a sharp drop in the stock market. Despite a temporary break of 90 days on certain Trump prices on April 9 and the softening of other terms since then, market instability has persisted. Some economists warn against a potential recession, citing the decline in consumer confidence, volatile markets and signs of slowdown in growth.

Americans have less confidence in economics leaders

In the midst of economic uncertainty in April, 44% of American adults say they trust Trump to recommend or do the right thing for the economy, including 30% with “a lot of confidence” and 14% with “a good amount”. Meanwhile, the majority of Americans indicate that they have “only a small” confidence in the president (11%) or “almost none” (44%).

Confidence in the economic judgment of all the other American leaders evaluated in the survey is lower than for Trump, with less than four out of 10 Americans saying that they have a great or good confidence in republican leaders in the Congress in general (39%), the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell (37%), the head of the Chamber of the Chamber of the Chamber.

Public confidence in the economic management of American Democratic leaders is even lower, especially for the Democratic leader of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber (30%), the Democratic Chief of Senate Chuck Schumer (25%) and Democratic leaders in Congress in general (25%).

The majorities of Americans have only a little or almost no confidence in the economic management of each of the leaders included in the survey, with the exception of Powell, doubting 50%, because it obtains the highest “opinion” note (14%).

The Republicans have largely confident in the leaders of the GOP; Democrats less in theirs

As has been the case in recent years, the views of the Americans they have confident to do the right thing about the economy reflect deep partisan divisions, with little cross support for the leaders of the opposing party.

Trump commands the highest level of support in part, 89% of Republicans saying that they had a lot (67%) or a good amount (22%) of self -confidence in the economy, compared to 37% of the self -employed and 8% of the Democrats. Other Republican leaders – including Congress leaders in general and Johnson and Thune, in particular – also gain confidence at the majority level of Republicans but much less independents (25% to 29%) and Democrats (7% to 16%).

Conversely, Democrats express less confidence than the Republicans in the leadership of their party congresses (39%), Jeffries (50%) and Schumer (48%). The self -employed have more confidence in Jeffries than the others on the democratic side – but even it is muffled, at 29%. No more than 18% of Republicans trust one of the Democratic leaders.

Powell wins more the confidence of the Republicans (43%) than the Democrats (37%) or the self -employed (32%).

Evaluation of the economic confidence of Trump similar to the average of the first term

Gallup followed the public's confidence in management by the presidents of the economy every year since the young Bush took office in 2001. Bush, Obama and Biden all started their terms with confidence in the majority, while Trump received 48% during the first year of his first presidential mandate. Its current note of 44% is similar to the average of 46% throughout its first mandate.

The highest economic trust notes were intended for Bush in 2002 and Obama in 2009 (73% and 71%, respectively). The lowest notes for economic management were for Bush in 2008 (34%) in the middle of the great recession and for Biden in 2023 (35%), because high inflation continued to seduce the Americans.

Powell's note on the economy remains historically low

Powell, who has run the federal reserve since 2018 after being appointed by Trump, has seen his readings of economic trust stagnate in recent years. The 37% note of this year is similar to that of the previous two years. The only majority levels of Powell were 58% in 2020 and 55% in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic which wreaks havoc on the American economy. High inflation at the end of 2021 and lasted in 2023 is probably at least behind Powell's lower notes in recent years.

Alan Greenspan, who served five mandates in the position, inspired confidence in the majority in each of the five reads of Gallup between 2001 and 2005.

The president appoints the president of the Fed for a four -year term. Powell leaders experienced presidential administrations of the two parties because he was appointed by Trump in 2017 and renewed by Biden in 2021. During Trump's first mandate, more Republicans than Democrats expressed their confidence in Powell, but the reverse was true during the Biden administration. Again, under Trump, the Republicans now have more confidence in him than the Democrats. The confidence of the self-employed in Powell was less affected by the president's party and apparently more by economic conditions in the United States

The note of the leaders of the Democratic Congress at the lowest record

The last confidence rating of 25% democratic leadership is a level of all time for the group – well below the lowest of 34% recorded in 2023 and the average of 45% since 2001. On the other hand, the last note of 39% of the republican management is much higher than the average of 24% for this group in 2014 after a closure of the federal government, but not far from the historical average of 43%.

Confidence notes were the last majority in 2009 for leaders of the Democrat Congress and in 2003 for the Republican leaders of the Congress.

The note of leaders of the Democrat Congress among their own Faith of Party has dropped 41 points since last year to their lowest point of all time. The previous hollow for the leaders of the Democratic Congress among the Democrats was 60%, recorded in 2005. For their part, the confidence of the Republicans in the leaders of the Congress of their own party has never fallen below 42%.

Trump obtained on average an employment approval rating of 45% in the first quarter of his second term – slightly better than his first mandate, but below the presidential standards of the post -secret World War. Confidence in its economic leadership remains low at 44%, although it goes beyond notes for other American leaders, including those of the Congress and the Federal Reserve. The confidence of the Republicans in the economic leadership of their party is strong, while the confidence of the Democrats in the leadership of their own party is historically weak.

