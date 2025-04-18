Donald Trump increased pressure on the president of the Fed, Jay Powell, to reduce rates





Donald Trump intensified his attacks on the president of the federal reserve, Jay Powell, accusing him of not having reduced interest rates fairly quickly and claiming that he would have the right to dismiss the best central banker in the USS.

I don’t think he’s doing the job, Trump said about Powell on Thursday afternoon in the oval office. It is always too late, a little slow. And I'm not happy with him. I let him know and if I went out, hell be very quickly, believe me.

The president also intensified his call to the central bank to reduce loan costs, saying that the Fed really owes him to the American people to obtain interest rates, and that there is a lot of political pressure for [Powell] To reduce interest rates.

The white house's remarks occurred a few hours after Trump said on his social platform of truth that Powells termination cannot come quickly enough!

It was not clear if Trumps Post referred to the planned term of Powells as president, which is scheduled for May 2026, or with an intention to withdraw from his role earlier.

Until now, the Fed has kept the pending rates this year after having lowered them three times in a row in 2024, including a large movement of half a point in September. Officials said they are probably not reduced to the next meeting in May, as they are waiting for more clarity on the impact of Trumps prices.

In a Wednesday speech, the president of the Fed, which was appointed by Trump in 2018, warned that the American presidents who swept away tasks would lead to slower economic growth and higher inflation.

Powell said Trumps' prices had been much more important than expected and could put prices in a difficult scenario in which their price stability objectives and maximum employment are in tension.

Trump was a frequent Powell critic, the exhoring to reduce borrowing costs. Earlier this month, he wrote on Truth Social: Reduce interest rates, Jerome and stop doing politics!

But in December, he told NBC News that he would not try to pass Powell from his position before the end of his mandate. No, I don't think. I don't see it, said Trump.

On Wednesday, Powell said that the independence of central banks to set interest rates as it judges it was a matter of law.

He added: was never going to be influenced by political pressure. People can say what they want … but we will do what we do strictly without taking into account political or other factors.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, supported Powell on Thursday, telling a press conference in Frankfurt that she had a lot of respect for my estimated colleague and friend.

She refused to comment on Trumps criticisms, but said that the independence of the central bank was a fundamental principle within the euro zone and that the ECB's good relationship with the Fed has helped underlie global financial stability.

We have demonstrated in the past that we could really operate on this basis and we will continue to do so in a unchanged and unchanged way, I am sure, said Lagarde about relations between central banks.

Additional report by Olaf Storbeck in Frankfurt

