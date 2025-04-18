Donald Trump now wants to expel American citizens and imprison them in foreign prisons





The Trump administration explores a proposal for detention and deporting American citizens to prisons in Salvador, causing intense debate on its legality and its constitutional implications.

During a conversation with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, the American president Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of sending “local criminals” to the famous Mega-Prison de Cecot d'El Salvador, citing the need for additional prison space. Trump said: “The inhabitants are the next, the locals. You must build around five other places”, stressing that his administration would only continue this idea if it was deemed legal.

“We must always obey the laws, but we also have local criminals that push people in the metros, who have struck older ladies at the back of the head with a baseball bat when they don't look, who are absolute monsters,” said Trump.

Trump's plan would target violent offenders, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, declaring that Trump “would consider that, if that, for the Americans who are the most violent and flagrant recurrences, that no one in this room wants to live in their communities.”

However, legal researchers argue that the expulsion of American citizens would be unconstitutional and would violate fundamental rights. According to the NPR report, David Bier of the Cato Institute, a Washington DC reflection group, affirms that such actions would be “obviously unconstitutional, obviously illegal”, emphasizing the lack of authority in American law to expel citizens and imprison them in foreign countries.

The president of El Salvador, Bukele, expressed his desire to welcome American citizens in the prisons of his country, saying: “Yes, we have space.” The Trump administration has already expelled more than 200 members of alleged gangs in Salvador, aroused concerns about regular procedure and judicial surveillance. “The problem of course is [Trump] has already illegally expelled hundreds of people by simply not giving the courts the opportunity to arrest him, “said Bier.” I think it is the real fear, now that he will try to escape a judicial examination of the deportations of American citizens. “”

US prosecutor Pam Bondi suggested that this could lead to a decrease in crime, saying that “crime will decrease considerably”. On the other hand, experts like Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, warn that Trump's plan would leave vulnerable citizens to be “kidnapped by masked agents of the American government” and imprisoned without recourse.

“What it means is that literally one of us, whether we are from Venezuela or are born in the United States, whether we are immigrants or not, whether we are citizens or not, one of us is vulnerable to be kidnapped by masked agents of the American government who do not tell us why they are up, perhaps we are no longer in the world.” addressing NPR.

The idea of ​​outsourcing the operations of the American prison in Salvador is not new. In February, Bukele posted on social networks on the offer of his country to consult sentenced American citizens, including those who have violent offenses, in exchange for costs. Trump Elon Musk's ally amplified the Bukele post, describing it as a “good idea !!” Trump himself expressed his desire to examine the proposal, saying, “I would do it in the blink of an eye.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-now-wants-to-deport-and-jail-us-citizens-to-el-salvador-8189866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

