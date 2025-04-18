



Ending the Russian War in Ukraine was one of Donald Trumps' campaign promises, and the one that was able to be made in 24 hours. But three months after taking office, the Trump administration only managed to negotiate a partial ceasefire that did nothing to stop the fights.

On April 13, for example, Russia pulled ballistic missiles in the city of Sumy, northeast of Ukraine, killing at least 35 civilians gathered to celebrate Palmiers Sunday and injure more than 100.

The military attacks continued despite many meetings between senior Russian and American officials, and telephone conversations where Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke directly.

So why are Trumps' efforts to end war finds it difficult to get out of the starting blocks? The most important reason is that Russia blocks progress. Moscow has created obstacles, deployed delay tactics and has generally blurred the waters.

The fighting in Ukraine continued while Washington and Moscow discuss the future of Ukraine. Institute for the study of war

The major initiative is his proposal for a 30-day general cease-fire to prepare the way for broader peace negotiations. While the president of the Ukraines, Volodymyr Zelensky, accepted this immediately when he was proposed in March, Putin did not do so. Rather, he proposed a counter-proposition: a partial cease-fire prohibiting attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia is based strongly on the export of energy, in particular oil, to finance war. But Ukraine has systematically targeted Russia oil refineries and storage facilities, mainly using drones produced at the national level. Ukraine would have destroyed 10% of Russia's refining capacity since the beginning of 2025.

By narrowing the scope of the ceasefire, Putin was able to protect the production of Russian energy while continuing to attack Ukraine. Moscow needs fights to continue to achieve its openly declared objective to control all Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the four regions of Ukraine which it claimed to be annexed in 2022.

Another Russian tactic was to seize all occasions to submit a list of Ukrainian concession requests. These include kyiv abandoning his claims to the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia, abandoning its objective of joining NATO and considerably reducing its armed forces. Russia also wants Ukraine to accept a change in political leadership.

This tactic is important for two reasons. First, Russia's requests clearly indicate that Moscow envisages war as the first step in a longer -term plan to exercise control over all of Ukraine, not only the annexed territories. And secondly, repeatedly state the requests of Russia introduce them into public speech.

When journalists or, above all, American officials repeat them, like the special envoy of prevailing on Steve Witkoff recently, they gain an air of legitimacy. This creates the expectation that a peace agreement complies with the Moscow agenda.

Steve Witkoff speaks to journalists in front of the White House. Al Draco / Pool / EPA

Russia is also good to divert attention from the end of the war. Sometimes Putin does it with a flattery and by calling on it on the feeling of self-importance.

In an interview concerning his March trip to Moscow, Witkoff slipped his failure to obtain a commitment from the Russians to accept a general cease-fire and rather transmitted a touching story demonstrating the Putin for Trump.

Putin apparently told Witkoff that he had gone to the church and prayed for Trump's recovery after having barely escaped an assassination attempt during the electoral campaign. Putin also returned Witkoff to the United States with a portrait of Trump, painted by an artist known for producing flattering portraits of Putin himself.

Another effective diversion tactic involves money. Russian officials arouse the prospect of lucrative transactions involving trade and investment before the Trump administration officials. It was obviously the objective of a large part of the first meeting between us and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia in February, although he was summoned to discuss the peace plans.

This is also probably the reason for the visit of Kirill Dmitrievs in Washington in early April. DMITRIEV, a figure close to Putin and the head of the Russian sovereign heritage fund, confirmed to journalists that his discussions encompassed possible agreements with the United States involving rare-terrain metals, operating resources in the Arctic and taking up direct flights between the United States and Russia.

Trumps Role

While Russia places obstacles on the path of peace, Trump and his officials do nothing to remove them. This allows Moscow to continue to wage war without constraints.

Despite difficult occasional discussions short of patience with Moscow, as well as his threats of secondary prices on countries that buy Russia oil, no measure that would put pressure on Russia has been implemented.

Trump rather apologized to Moscow. He described the attack on Sumy as an error and expressed his admiration for Putin for dragging his feet to get a better deal with Washington.

Rescuers on the site of a rocket strike in Sumy, Ukraine, April 13. Ukraine / EPA Handout State Emergency Service

This contrasts strongly with Trumps relations with Ukraine. Zelensky was publicly humiliated during his meeting with Trump and the US vice-president JD Vance, at the Oval Office in February. Trump even accused Zelensky of starting the war, which was launched by a mass invasion of the Russian forces.

Trump and his team have demonstrated much less interest in Ukraine safety needs than to conclude a lucrative agreement to extract the country's natural resources. The prospect of the Trump administration negotiating a peace agreement that Ukrainians would accept seem to be distant.

So where does that leave the peace process? When the partial ceasefire device ends later in April, Washington will have to decide to resume its efforts to ensure a general cease-fire or a new course.

Based on his history so far, Trump could simply blame Ukrainians to have refused to go under Russia, abandon the tents to reach a negotiated war regulations and go directly to restore normal relations with Russia.

