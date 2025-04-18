



Lahore [Pakistan]April 18 (Ani): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Friday that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was arranged at talks while “dreaming of building a proud and independent nation”, reported Dawn.

He made these remarks while speaking to a joint general house of the association of the bar of the High Court of Lahore and the Lahore Bar Association.

He said: “Imran Khan is ready for a dialogue not because he wants the Prime Minister's power or chair, but because he dreams of building a proud and independent nation.”

Gandapur said talks should target the national interest and stability of Pakistan. He said the government was considering the possibility of trying the founder of the PTI to a military court and that Pakistan cannot be governed by coercion.

He said there was rigging in the general elections held in 2024 proved that Pakistan was led by selected, not elected people. He said Imran Khan was in prison not due to reprehensible acts but because “he is a threat to the current system”.

Gandapur said repeated experiences had been made in Pakistan to impose individuals selected on the people, which led to Pakistan diving in Pakistani rupees (PKR) 76 Billions of debt, Dawn reported.

Slamant the system in Pakistan, Gandapur said: “You want people selected because you are those who want to direct and reverse governments. If you are the judge, the lawyer and the complainant, then how can a country work like this?”

He questioned the authorities on how long they would keep Imran Khan in prison. He asked: “How long will you keep Imran Khan behind bars?

Ali Amin Gandapur said the PTI launched a peaceful movement. However, party rallies were arrested and the leaders and workers were put in prison, Dawn reported.

Speaking on the PTI demonstration in Islamabad in November of last year, he said that the authorities replied with bullets when people decided to get up, killing 14 PTI supporters and injuring many others. He announced a financial concession of 50 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) for Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Thursday, several legislators from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and members of the family founder Imran Khan were briefly detained near Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Thursday, the Express.

The head of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, the opposition chief of the Punjab assembly, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the head of the sic, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and the three sisters of Imran Khan – Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan – with their cousin Qasim Khan, were among the people arrested on Thursday. The police later released them all.

PTI shared the video on the X social media platform when the leaders were taken to the police van.

While sharing the video on X, PTI wrote: “The sisters of Imran Khan and the leaders of PTI were detained outside the Adiala prison. What type of judicial system stops family members and party leaders for having followed the visiting procedures approved by the court?

https://x.com/ptificial/status/1912868147616432293

According to eyewitnesses and declarations made by Aleema Khan and Omar Ayub, the police took them to a mysterious walk through the city in a prison van, with stops in places like a petrol pump and a restaurant before being finally released. (Ani)

(History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

