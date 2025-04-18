WWE Star supports Trump before Wrestlemania





Roman Reigns and Donald Trump have a surprising characteristic in common: they are both legends of WWE.

Reigns, of course, is a former business champion in the company and will be headlining Wrestlemania again this weekend. Asset? It is actually a temple of WWE renown.

Yes, before becoming president, Trump actually welcomed Wrestlemania IV and V, and he went against Vince McMahon in the Battle of the billionaires of Wrestlemania 23. This fight led to the help of helping the bald of McMahon's head.

Roman Reigns leaves the ring during Summerslam at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (WWE / Getty images)

Eighteen years later, Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a match in Triple threatens at night, one of the events this Saturday in Las Vegas.

And before this fight, Reigns, whose real name is Joe anoa'i, said that he “supported[s]”Trump, although he is a democrat registered in the state of Florida.

Donald Trump, Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE WWE Bobby Lashley are preparing to shave the head of Vince McMahon after McMahon lost the main night event, Hair vs Hair, “Between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. Wrestlemania 23 at Detroit's Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 2007. (Léon Halip / Wirelimage)

“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he obtained a vast story and enormous experience,” said Reigns, who said that the choice of the 2024 elections was “very clear,” said Vanity Fair. “He was in entertainment. He was in major cases, politics. At this stage, I have a bright future for our country. The positive and competent leadership. For us to be what was supposed to be, to be a world leader and to carry this respect and to do what a global power as we should do.”

Reigns criticized Trump for choosing battles with political rivals, saying Trump “needs this opponent”.

“He needs this opposition to bounce back. He needs this competitive motivation or something,” he added.

Roman Reigns is punching to Jacob Fatu (right) on Saturday, February 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Imagn)

This Saturday will mark the ninth time, a record, that Reigns will be at the head of the WWE clip. He actually titled the two nights of the event last year in Philadelphia, losing his championship after held the belt for more than 1,000 consecutive days.

