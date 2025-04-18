Verification of facts: Trump falsely claims that the prices of the grocery store are down





Washington CNN –

President Donald Trump claimed this week that the prices of the grocery store drop and are down. In fact, the prices of the grocery store continued to increase under Trump and they passed before it was even imposed almost global prices of 10% earlier this month.

Trump made the latest version of the false complaint while denouncing Thursday the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell. Powell had warned in the public remarks on Wednesday that the pricing policies of it are likely to lead to slower economic growth and higher inflation.

Trump wrote on social networks Thursday that Powell should have dropped interest rates a long time ago and should do so now, as the European Central Bank did on Thursday. Trumps Argument: Oil prices are down, grocery stores (even eggs!) Are down and the United States becomes rich on prices. He also said on social media on Tuesday that the United States had high pricing income with the cost of almost all the products down, including petrol, grocery store and almost everything else.

But the prices of the grocery store are not down or do not drop.

Average grocery prices were around 2.41% higher in March 2025 than in March 2024, according to data from the consumer price index. It was the highest grocery inflation rate on the other since August 2023.

And the average price of March 2025 increased by approximately 0.49% compared to February 2025. It was the highest grocery inflation rate from one month to another since October 2022.

The inflation of the grocery store from one month to month was quite low in February 2025, with average prices essentially the same as in January 2025. Leap in March 2025, however, meant that the average prices of the grocery last month were about 0.49% higher than in January 2025, the month that Trump returned to functions. (It is possible that prices in certain special grocery stores fell under Trump.)

And this increase in the average prices of grocery store occurred before Trump imposed prices of 10% in early April on imports from most countries (in particular by excluding goods from the main agricultural business partners in Canada and Mexico who comply with the Trumps USMCA agreement). These 10% prices are certain to increase the prices of the grocery store, although it is not clear by the quantity. Prices would probably increase more if Trump repaired the higher prices he paused for 90 days after their entry into force in early April.

Assess the prevailing of other affirmations in publications on social networks

Briefly assessing other claims on inflation in two publications on social networks this week.

It is true that oil prices have dropped since Trump came into office. But Trump has not mentioned that many analysts say that this drop is partly linked to the concerns that the tariff wars he initiated will slow the world economy and will therefore reduce the demand for oil.

The prices of retail gas in the United States have dropped slightly so far this month, according to data provided to CNN by AAA, reducing a national average of around $ 3.20 per gallon on April 1 to around $ 3.17 Gallon on Thursday. But prices increased slightly since Trump returned to the White House on January 20, while the national average was about $ 3.12 per gallon.

Retailing egg prices increased under Trump in the middle of an avian flu epidemic, reaching a new summit of around $ 6.23 per dozen on average in March, around 25.7% higher than the average in January. However, wholesale egg prices have decreased sharply since the end of February, so that the possible prices of eggs paid by consumers are also decreasing this month.

Trump has at least one point of data to cite as proof of its assertion that overall consumption prices dropped: there was a tiny drop in overall prices in March 2025 compared to February 2025, around 0.05%, on a seasonal basis. But that too was before Trump imposed his prices at 10% in early April. And even in March, prices were approximately 0.17% more on a seasonal basis than in January 2025 and around 2.41% higher than in March 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/17/politics/fact-check-trump-grocery-prices-down/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos