Politics
Southeast Asia is walking on the rope between China and the United States DW 04/17/2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia Thursday for the last stage of his week tour in Southeast Asia, which included prior stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.
Although her visit was scheduled for months ago, she fell at a timely time for Beijing, with the international disarray trade system due to the actions of US President Donald Trump.
On April 2, Trump launched his prices, revealing the steep “reciprocal” tasks on goods coming to the United States of most of its business partners, including 49% of prices on Cambodia products, 46% on those who come from Vietnam and between 20% and 30% on most countries in Southeast Asia.
The tariff disorders have reached trade and investment flows as well as the financial markets. Most countries, including Southeast Asia, are currently predicting a major global economic slowdown.
Several agencies have reduced their growth forecasts for the region this year.
Shortly after the entry into force of the rated prices on April 9, Trump announced that the new functions would be interrupted for 90 days, with the exception of those of China, which faced 145% combined prices while the United States negotiated tailor-made agreements with each country.
Project China as a more responsible power
During a meeting with the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam on Monday, Xi said that their two countries “had brought the precious stability and certainty of the world” in a “turbulent world”.
The world is “standing at the turn of history,” said Xi, and China and the Southeast Asian States “should move forward with joint hands”.
Zachary Abuza, professor at the National War College of Washington, told DW that the Chinese chief pushes “an open door”.
“XI has portrayed China, which has more than $ 980 billion (863 billion) of commerce with Southeast Asia, as a force for economic stability and multilateralism,” said Abuza. “Unlike Washington, XI presents Beijing as predictable, cooperative and committed to winning trade and investment.”
For more than a decade, the United States and other Western countries have attempted to portray China as a “revisionist power”, a country that abuses international laws, in particular in its aggression, against rival applicants to a territory in the southern China Sea and disrupts world trade by pouring low-cost goods over poor countries.
However, due to Trump's “America First” economic policy, XI seeks to portray China as the power of status and the United States as an unpredictable disruptor, “DW Hunter Marston, a researcher in Southeast Asia at the Australian University, told DW.
Heavy symbolism?
In Vietnam, XI supervised the signing of 45 new cooperation agreements between the two countries.
Khac Giang Nguyen, a scholarship holder invited to Isle Yusof Ishak Institute, told DW that the most tangible result of Xi Vietnam's visit was progress on long-Abris rail link connecting northern Vietnam in southern China.
For years, Hanoi and Beijing have discussed the upgrading of two railways built by the French over a century ago, but the two parties have now agreed to build two new lines through their border.
However, beyond this rail liaison agreement and some photo opportunities, Khac said, few substantial details have been offered.
“Unusually vague language and the delay in public declarations suggest that Hanoi, and perhaps others, has resisted Beijing attempts to shape the story,” he added. “Thus, it was a heavy visit to symbolism, but lighter on the deliverables than the number of agreements signed suggest.”
XI calls to advance free trade talks with anase
In Malaysia, Xi also spoke of standing together against “shocks to the world order and economic globalization”.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who had an icy relationship with the United States for his support for Israel in the Gaza War, spoke in similar terms, warning of “retirement in economic tribalism”.
In Kuala Lumpur, XI signed several cooperation agreements and called to advance discussions on a free trade agreement between China and the block of 10 members of the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (Anase). XI said he wanted this to be agreed “as soon as possible”. Malaysia is president of the Anase this year.
“We stick to the Chinese government, for the well-being of our people and for our national economic interests, as well as the global development and stability of our country,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar told journalists.
“ Ironing iron
XI then arrived in Cambodia in China “Friend Ironclad” in the region which could potentially be among the worst strikers by Trump's prices.
According to the United States, almost two fifths of all exports from Cambodia, mainly its clothing products, is purchased by the United States.
But China is the largest trading partner in Cambodia, bilateral trade exceeding $ 15 billion in 2024 and representing almost 30% of the total volume of the Southeast Asian Nation. China also represents more than half of all investments in Cambodia.
XI was to visit the Naval base of Ream, which was reopened last month after years of renovation by Chinese companies. Since 2018, the United States has said that Phnom Penh will allow the Chinese army exclusive to the base, which Cambodia and China deny.
Xi's visit to Cambodia occurs as the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of the “fall in Phnom Penh”, when the Khme Rouge supported in China captured the capital, the start of a four -year diet in which nearly 2 million people were killed in a genocide.
Will Xi's journey will help or hurt?
Responding to Xi's visit to Hanoi on Monday, Trump publicly accused China and Vietnam of trying “to understand how to screw the United States of America”.
It is not clear if XI's visit will help or hinder the three southeast Asian states when they try to negotiate its prices with the United States.
Cambodia has promised to considerably reduce prices on most imports of American goods, while Vietnam has promised to suppress all rights to American imports and considerably increase its purchases of American goods.
On the one hand, commitments to improve commercial cooperation between the Southeast Asian States and China will probably irritate some of Trump's confidants, in particular Peter Navarro, his sales advisor, who is very concerned about “transhipment”. This refers to Chinese products essentially exported to America via the Southeast Asian countries, allowing China to escape American prices.
Recently, Navarro accused Vietnam of being “essentially as a colony of communist China” because it acts as a point of “transhipment” for Chinese goods.
“Trump holds resentments, so I do not think that the warm reception that Xi has had through Southeast Asia will go unnoticed in DC in the next 80 days,” said Abuza, referring to the duration of the price break.
On the other hand, Virak or, president of Future Forum, a large reflection group based in Cambodia, told DW that Trump could consider the warm reception of Xi in Southeast Asia as reason for the United States to “rebalance and try to go back and reassure the partners here in the region”.
Marston said that XI's visit could even give the States of Southeast Asia “more negotiation power”.
“Being courted by China shows that they have options, and Trump administration is alienating them at its own risk,” he said.
For the moment, Xi speaks the language that the governments of Southeast Asia want to hear. Most seem willing to reserve their own animosity towards Beijing while the White House shakes their economic fortune and the wider global trade system.
Published by: Srinivas Mazumdaru
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/southeast-asia-walks-tightrope-between-china-and-us/a-72275663
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development
- 'Trump challenges credibility here': Biden Wh. While the Officer reacts to the stool warning
- The global earthquake report on Friday, April 18, 2025
- Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings