The Turkish president approves the bilateral agreement of natural gas cooperation with Azerbaijan

April 18, 2025 09:18

The president of Trkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, officially ratified the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of natural gas between Trkiye and Azerbaijan.

The ratification was published in the official Gazette (breath Gazete) on April 18, confirming the official entry of the agreements after the approval of Trkiye, Caliber.az reports via national media.

Originally signed on May 14, 2024 in Istanbul, the agreement marked another important step in the strategic energy partnership between the two countries. President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev signed the law agreement on July 8, 2024.

The document reflects the commitment of the two governments to deepen their cooperation in the natural gas sector. He affirms the successful partnership between the Republic of Trkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the energy sphere and underlines their mutual intention to expand this cooperation.

The two parties recognize the crucial Trkiye role and Azerbaijan to guarantee the energy security and the diversification of energy supply sources than for others, but also for the broader European market.

The agreement emphasizes effective collaboration between the two nations on several key energy projects. These include Trans-Anatolien (Tanap) gas pipeline (Tanap), Bakutbilisiceyhan's main oil export pipeline and Bakutbilisierzurum gas pipeline. It also refers to their joint efforts under the first and second stages of the Shah Deniz gas field project, in particular in the purchase and sale of natural gas.

In addition to these Cornerstone projects, the agreement describes broader cooperation commitments, laying the foundations for the development of joint initiatives in energy infrastructure, the diversification of supply and regional integration of the market.

By Tamilla Hasanova