Can Trump pull Jerome Powell?





The federal reserve has long been proud of its independence of political pressure. But this tradition is faced with renewed tension while President Donald Trump degenerates his attacks against Jerome Powell, the president of central banks, for having refused to reduce interest rates.

If I want it, hell came out of there very quickly, believe me, told journalists on Thursday in the oval office. On his social media platform, Truth social, the president has doubled: the termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough! He wrote.

Attacks represent one of the most pointed efforts to further undermine the political independence of an institution historically isolated from the influence of the White House to ensure stable economic management. Speaking on Wednesday at the Chicago Economic Club, Powell rejected political interference and declared that the Fed would base its decisions only on what is best for the Americans.

This is the only thing that was going to do, said Powell. Never was going to be influenced by political pressure, our independence is a matter of law. Powell added that the governors of the federal reserve are not removable, except for the cause and that we serve very long, apparently endless terms.

However, that did not prevent Trump from trying to dismiss the Fed chair. I don’t think he’s doing the job, said the president on Thursday, saying Powell has reduced interest rates too late. Powell was first appointed to lead the Fed by Trump in 2017 and renovated by President Joe Biden in 2022. His current mandate as president extends until May 2026.

While the presidents previously expressed their frustration with regard to the Fed for interest rate decisions that come up against their political objectives, Trumps Rhetoric has raised new concerns concerning political interference in monetary policy, a development that could frighten the markets and undermine the credibility of central banks.

The Fed needs public confidence, explains Sarah Binder, an expert in the federal reserve and a principal researcher at the Brookings Institution. But if the president tries to get Powell out of his place, it only adds to the uncertainty whose markets will not be very happy.

Here is what you need to know about the limits of the presidential power on the federal reserve, and what is at stake for the economy.

Can Trump draw Powell?

Legally, the answer is complicated and not tested. No president of the Fed has never been removed by a president.

The Federal Reserve Act authorizes the rejection of members of the board of directors, including the president, for good reason. But it was historically interpreted as a fault or an inability, not political disagreements. The court would not generally see disagreements on interest rate parameters as for him, says Binder.

Although Trump and his allies have launched the possibility of dismissing Powell since his first mandate, they stopped this, probably because of the uncertain legal ground and the political return it would generate.

Powell himself also clarified that he would not quietly go. Asked in November if he resigns if Trump asked, he gave a blow, no.

However, the Trump administration seems to lay the foundations for a potential confrontation. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, recently told Bloomberg that he expects to start interviewing any replacements for Powell in the fall.

Trump's push to withdraw Powell intervenes while the Supreme Court currently weighs a case involving the power of presidents to dismiss senior officials of independent agencies. Although the case involves the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, the implications could rally more widely. If the court joins the Trump administration, it could be interpreted as a signal of the way it could resolve a legal confrontation on Trump's desire to get rid of Powell, although the Fed said that it did not think that this challenge was applicable.

At the heart of this debate is an almost centenary legal precedent: Humphreys executor c. United States, a 1935 Supreme Court decision which limited the capacity of presidents to withdraw leaders from independent agencies without reason. The decision has long protected the favorite chairs from the political dismissal, but could soon be tested by a conservative Supreme Court.

The challenges of the economy

Trump blamed Powell for not acting aggressively enough to support economic growth, saying that the Fed chair was doing politics by keeping stable interest rates. But central bankers and many economists are the opposite: that an independent Fed is essential to the management of inflation and the management of the economy, and that the famous political requirement could harm the economy and global trust in American institutions.

Powell argued that federal decisions are based solely on what is best for all Americans. During his speech on Wednesday, he warned that radical prices could bring the US economy back to a difficult scenario, with higher inflation and a slowdown in growth conditions which complicate the double mandate of maximum price stability and employment. Trumps' prices have increased costs for many imported goods, tightening household budgets and saluting fears of a slowdown in policy because inflation remains higher than the 2%target.

The president, meanwhile, asked for immediate rate drops, pointing to the European Central Bank, which reduced interest rates on Thursday.

The University of Yale’s budget laboratory estimates that the inflationary effects of Trumps prices represent an effective tax of $ 4,900 per household. At the same time, longer -term interest rates have increased, which makes borrowing more expensive for home buyers, businesses and consumers.

Who is Jerome Powell

Powell, 71, currently serves his second term as president of the Federal Reserve, the most powerful economic policies' development organization. Republican and former investment banker, he was appointed for the first time to the FEDS board of directors by President Barack Obama in 2012 and raised to the presidency by Trump in 2017. Biden then renounced him, reporting a large bipartite trust in his management of the Central Bank.

During Powells' mandate, the Fed confronted a series of economic shocks, from the recession induced by the pandemic to the most serious inflation peak in four decades. Under its direction, the central bank reduced interest rates to almost zero in 2020 to stabilize the economy in the middle of COVID-19, then raised them from 2022 to slow down inflation, which had exceeded 9%.

While inflation was cooled in March, reaching a six -month hollow, the path was uneven, and Powell faced criticisms both on the left and right on if the Fed acted too slowly or aggressively.

The level of support for Powell is probably quite decreased in the place where he was during the first term of Trumps, when the economy was doing really well, says Binder. Many people might say that the Fed was too late to reduce inflation in 22-23, that they made a big political error. The question is now, who will defend the Fed?

