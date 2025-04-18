PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration





New Delhi [India]April 18 (Ani): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and discussed the immense collaboration potential in the technology and innovation sectors. Prime Minister Modi has expressed India’s commitment to bring India's partnership to the United States in these areas. Prime Minister Modi said they had interviews on various issues, including the subjects they covered at their meeting in the United States in February this year. In an article on X, PM Modi said: “spoke to @elonmusk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States.” Speak @elon musk And talked about various problems, including the subjects we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025 Earlier in February, Elon Musk called Prime Minister Modi at Blair House in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Musk discussed the strengthening of collaboration between India and the United States in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk also talked about opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “The Prime Minister and Musk discussed the strengthening of collaboration between Indian and American entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. Their discussion has also addressed opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Prime Minister Modi also went to X to share details about his meeting with Musk. In an article on X, PM Modi said: “had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various problems, including those who fascinate them, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts to the reform and promotion of” minimum government, maximum governance “. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi met the children of Elon Musk, who were present at the meeting. Taking to X, PM Modi said: “It was also a pleasure to meet Mr. @ Elonmusk's family and talk about a wide range of subjects!” (Ani) (History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pm-modi-elon-musk-discuss-immense-potential-for-collaboration-in-technology-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos