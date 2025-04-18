In the afternoon of April 17, 2025, the president of President Xi Jinping met the president of the Cambodian People's Party and president of the Samdech Techo Hun Senat Senate the Palace Peace in Phnom Penh.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Cambodia are not only friendly neighbors but also friends who burst out. The construction of a Chinese-cambody community with a shared future is a choice of history and a choice of the people. The two countries are currently at a critical stage of national development. The two parties should keep in mind the well-being of their people and the progress of humanity, endeavor to give an example to build a community with a shared future for humanity during the progression of their respective modernization efforts and the joy of becoming forces for peace, stability and progress in a world undergoing in-depth growth in a century.

Xi Jinping stressed that China considers that the Cambodia route towards national development and revitalization will become wider and China will support, as always, the Cambodian People's Party to direct the Cambodian people to maintain national stability and economic development, thus and the ministers of defense of the two countries to strengthen strategic coordination.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to engage in exchanges and mutual learning with Cambodia on major subjects such as strengthening the construction of parties and the progress of reform and development, and to deepen the friendly cooperation between the National Congress of the Chinese People and the National Committee of the Political Consultive Conference of the Chinese People with the National Assembly and the Senate of Cambodia.

Xi Jinping noted that history has shown a toppable trend towards a multipolar world, economic globalization and cultural diversity. Unilateralism and hegemonism receive no support from people, and no country wants to return to isolation. Trade wars undermine the multilateral trading system and disrupt the world economic order. All the Payshoussons and firmly keep the reins of national security and development in their own hands, mutual maintenance, the pursuit of the community with a future in hand stands a new starting out starting point, China will continue to follow the principle of friendship, sincerity, mutual advantages and inclusiveness and the policy of developing friendship and partnership with neighboring countries and The stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, to deepen friendship and to cooperate with neighboring countries, to extend the advantages of Chinese modernization to its neighbors, to create a community with a community with a future shared with neighboring countries, and to do modernization.

Samdech Techo Hun Senexpress warmly welcome to the state visit of President Xi Jinping in Cambodia, declaring that the visit is of great importance for Cambodia. As part of the strong direction of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, China has successfully achieved the growth objective of last year and has achieved remarkable achievements in scientific and technological innovation, for which the Cambodian part extends the most strict and reliable congratulations for the contributions of cooperation, the Samdech Techo Hun Sen Development and improvement of the life of people, Cambodian expresses his deep gratitude. Camambodie firmly takes care of the policy of a single China, supports China's positions on Taiwan's issue and on the questions related to Xinjiang and Xizang, and opposes any interference of forces in the internal affairs of China. Cambodia and Chinaenjoyironclad Friendship, and the decision of the two countries to build a completely trying community with a shared future in the new era will make additional progress, promoting the development of high -level, high quality and standard bilateral relations. The two countries will always advance hand in hand, will be held together through thick and thin and will share a common future. Cambodia is willing to strengthen strategic security cooperation with China and extend bilateral trade. More and more Chinese companies are welcome to invest in Cambodia. The Cambodian part strongly appreciates the constructive role of China in world peace and sustainable development, and supports the cooperation of belt and road and the three main global initiatives proposed by China, which are conducive to the safeguard of the common interests of the international community and the promotion of peace, security and global stability. Noting that commercial wars and tariff wars have undermined the legitimate interests of all countries and launched unrest in the international situation, he said that Cambodia was ready to strengthen cooperation with China and to meet various risks and challenges.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong, among others, were present.