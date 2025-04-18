PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss technological and innovation links in a renewed thrust for American collaboration in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Thursday with Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, reaffirming the interest of the India to deepen his technological and innovation links with the United States. The conversation follows a series of recent commitments between Indian officials and senior executives of musk companies, including a meeting earlier this week between a delegation of Starlink and the Minister of Syndical Trade Piyush Goyal. Talked to @elonmusk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi published on X. We discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. The time of the call is important. India and the United States are currently engaged in high-level commercial negotiations, a senior Indian delegation that should go to Washington next week for new negotiations to mitigate market access and stimulate bilateral investment. Meanwhile, New Delhi also wishes to attract strategic investments in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and satellite internet. Speak @elon musk And talked about various problems, including the subjects we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025 Earlier this week, Goyal welcomed Starlink leaders, including Vice-President Chad Gibbs and the main director Ryan Goodnight in New Delhi. The discussions covered the Starlinks technological platform, the world deployments in progress and the business interest in the expansion of operations in India. Met a delegation of @Starlinkincluding vice-president Chad Gibbs and the main director, Ryan Goodnight. The discussions covered the advanced technological platform of Starlink, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India. pic.twitter.com/mx66y6ltsn Piyush Goyal (@piyushgoyal) April 16, 2025 Starlink, the Satellite Internet branch of SpaceX, had already encountered regulatory opposite winds in India. In 2021, the company was forced to stop pre -orders and reimburse Indian customers after the government asked it to stop selling its services without the required licenses. Starlink would have accepted reservations and even collected payments without having official approval from the telecommunications department. The personal visit of the muscles in India, initially scheduled for April 2023, was also abruptly canceled, which would have been due to very strong obligations of Tesla, although sources have later suggested that unresolved political concerns played a role. His last major interaction with Indian leadership was during the official visit of Prime Minister PM in Washington in June 2024, where Musk had expressed his optimism about Indias Future and described Modi as very sincere and committed. Since then, Musk has shown an increasing interest in drawing from the India digital and industrial ecosystem, both through potential EV manufacturing plans and Ambitions of Starlink links to serve distant regions and badly served with satellite internet. The call of Thursdays suggests that high -level engagement is back on the right track. India pushing to position itself as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing, and musk companies looking for new markets and regulatory clarity, in the coming months could be essential to convert dialogue into deployment.

