Donald prevails over the crusade against the offshore wind has become more serious





The Trump administration brought a major blow to the American offshore wind industry yesterday by ordering a large wind project off the coast of New York to stop construction.

The American interior secretary, Doug Burgum, announced this decision on X, which ordered a stop on the entire construction of the Empire Wind project pending a more in -depth examination of the information which suggests that the Biden administration has rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis.

President Donald Trump painted the offshore wind as an environmental coge from the campaign track, wrongly connecting projects offered to the deaths of whales without proof while promising to drill, baby, drill oil and gas at the same time. Now, his administration is trying to prevent offshore wind farms from being built, even those who have already obtained federal approvals.

Trump published a decree on the first day in power that has stopped renting and allowing new offshore wind projects. Empire Wind, however, has a federal lease since 2017 and has already had state and federal permits in place.

Equinor, the Norwegian company developing the project, confirmed in a press release today that it had suspended the construction to comply with an opinion he received from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Empire engages with the relevant authorities to clarify this question and envisages its legal appeals, including the appeal of the order, said the press release.

The construction of Empire Wind, which, according to Equinor, had a gross accounting value of around 2.5 billion dollars, began this month and was to finish in 2027. Once finished, it was supposed to produce enough electricity without carbon pollution for 500,000 houses in New York. The construction used 1,500 people, according to Equinor. The project included an Oshore association center at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, which was to create around 1,000 union construction jobs.

The cessation of work on the project entirely authorized by Empire Wind 1 Offshore should send chills in all the industries that invest and hold contracts with the United States government, Liz Burdock, President and CEO of the Offshore Energy Trade Oceantic Network group, in a press release sent by email. Preventing an authorized and funded energy project from going forward sends a strong and clear message to all companies beyond those of the offshore wind industry that their investment in the United States is not sure.

The United States is far behind Europe and China to deploy an offshore wind, even if it has more potential than many other nations to exploit the resource of its vast coasts. The offshore wind could meet up to a quarter of the power needs of nations by 2050, and it may well associate with energy-eagerly energy data centers in the United States.

But in addition to the financial misfortunes caused by the tangled supply chains and the increase in project costs, the offshore wind has faced strong opposition from the commercial fishing industry and residents concerned about turbines affecting the opinions of the ocean. A failure of the turbine off the Massachusetts which led a blade to break and hunt in the ocean of fomented fears concerning the potential environmental impact of wind farms, although necropsies indicate the strikes of ships and fishing equipment such as the main causes of whale death.

This is the industrialization of our ocean, faced by federal agencies and delivered by a foreign company on condition of climate action, said Bonnie Brady, executive director of the long Island Commercial Association, in a notice published in the New York Post last week.

Former President Joe Biden had set the goal of increasing the United States's wind capacity from 42 to 30,000 megawatts by 2030. Since the winds are generally stronger in the ocean than on earth, offshore turbines were considered an abundant source of renewable energy which would help the United States eliminate pollution from power plants and fight against the climate crisis. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has promised to combat Trump administrations to stop Empire Wind at each stage in a statement published yesterday.

If Trump had an ounce of compassion or to take care of the American people, it would strengthen renewable energy projects as an empire which create stable jobs, would allow families to breathe more easily and save more on electricity, said Xavier Boatright, the deputy legislative director of the Sierra Club for clean energy and electrification, in a declaration sent by electronic mail. Instead, Trump once again prioritizes the interests of large fossil fuels and makes the price of Americans pay.

Petroleum and gas interests spent more than $ 75 million in campaign donations to eliminate Trump last year. In January, Trump said that no new windmill would be built during his duties, saying that they would litter the United States as garbage in a field.

