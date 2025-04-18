In the afternoon of April 17, 2025, local time, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.

When Xi Jinping arrived by Limousine, Norodom Sihamoni warmly praised him from the crisis of his limousine. The honor guards have lined up on both sides of a red carpet.

Note that Cambodia recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the enthronement of King Norodom Sihamoni and the New Year Khmer, Xi Jinping said that he was delighted to visit the magnificent Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni, extending his sincere New Year greetings to the Cambodian people. Xi Jinping said that the national development of Cambodia is booming, and he believes that under the blessings of King Norodom Sihamoni, the working and intelligent Cambodian people will surely strengthen an even more prosperous and stronger nation.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and Cambodia share a millennial friendship, their people who have always struck and prospered together. Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China and Cambodia have resolved in good faith and with mutual assistance, offering unshakable support on questions related to the main interests and major concerns. China and Cambodia have established a model of equality, sincerity, mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation for the win-win results between countries of different sizes. China and Cambodia have always been at the forefront of building a community with a common future for humanity, bringing tangible advantages to the Cambodian people.

Xi Jinping stressed that China promotes its friendship with the Cambodian royal family and has greatly talked about the important contributions made by the Cambodian royal family to the cause of the friendship of China-Cambodia over the years. Under the New Circumstances, China and Cambodia Should Cherish and Carry Forward the Ironclad Friendship Between the Two Countries Jointly Forged by the Elder Generation of Chinese Leaders and King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Enrich the China-Cambodia Community with a shared future. New Era, Serve the Development of Their Respective Countries and the Well-Being of Their People, and Make Greater Contributions to Building A Community With A Shared Future With Neighboring Countries and Promoting the Building of A Community With A shared future for humanity. China firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding stability, accelerating growth and improving people's well-being and the suite of a development path that is suitable for its national conditions. While China is advancing modernization at home, it will create more opportunities for Cambodia and other neighboring countries and will write a splendid chapter of the China-Cambodie All-Weather community with a common future for the new era.

Norodom Sihamoni, on behalf of the Cambodian royal family, the Senate, the Government and the People, warmly welcomed the visit of President Xi Jinping. Norodom Sihamoni said that friendship between Cambodia and China had been forged and cultivated by the older generation of leaders from the two countries. With the joint efforts of the two parties, cooperation in various fields has become closer and closer and the construction of a community with a shared future has been continuously deepened, the progress being made each month and the tangible results obtained year after year. The Cambodian part remains firmly the principle of a single China, greatly appreciates the three main global initiatives presented by President Xi Jinping and appreciates the enormous development opportunities brought to Cambodia via belt and road cooperation. The visit of President Xi Jinping is historic, which will deepen friendship to any country between the two countries, will enrich the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework and take Cambodge-China relations at a new level. Cambodia is also willing to improve coordination and cooperation with China within multilateral mechanisms such as ASEAN-China cooperation and Lancang-Melong's cooperation, and jointly promotes regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Norodom Sihamoni presented the National Order of Independence – Grand Collar to Xi Jinping.

Norodom Sihamoni said that President Xi Jinping has special feelings towards Cambodia and has made exceptional contributions to promoting the development of Cambodales-Chinese relations, adding that Xi Jinping is a great friend of Cambodia. He expressed the conviction that, under the direction of President Xi Jinping, China will achieve greater achievements and will play a more important role in international and regional affairs.

Xi Jinping said that this medal fully demonstrates Cambodia's high esteem to develop China-Cambodia relations and carries the deep friendship of the Cambodian people towards the Chinese people. This honor belongs not only to him personally, but also to all the sympathetic people who cultivated and contributed to the friendship between China and Cambodia.

In the evening, Norodom Sihamoni organized a welcome banquet for Xi Jinping.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong, among others, attended the above events.