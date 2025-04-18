



The Trump administration targeted Harvard, President Trump calling for the revocation of the tax exemption status from universities, despite the likely illegality of this threat.

The Internal Internal Service (IRS) would have planned to promulgate the presidents' request, a decision that would cost Harvard millions of dollars each year.

This decision is part of an ongoing battle and an important escalation on the attack of Trumps against Harvard and its aggressive and multiplied assault against higher education establishments. White has urged Harvard to change his hiring, teaching and admission practices to help fight anti -Semitism on the campus.

Harvard said he had taken measures to solve the problem and had supported institutions such as the University of Stanford and other United Schools to support academic freedom.

IRS to revoke the status of tax exemption from Harvards – Reports

The IRS would have planned to revoke the status of tax exemption from Harvards in what would be a decision probably illegal in the midst of the concerted attack of Donald Trumps against the independence of American institutions of higher education.

The wife of Brego Garcas rejects Trump officials from violent performances

The wife of Kilmar Brego Garca, the man of Maryland illegally expelled to a mega-prison in Salvador, firmly criticized the attempted Trump administrations to dirty his character, claiming that an order for temporary restraint against him was out of prudence and that he is a partner and a lover father who are refused justice.

Luigi Mangione was charged with federal murder on the health CEO who killed

Luigi Mangione was charged Thursday for a federal murder in the murder of the director general of Unitedhealthcare, Brian Thompson, outside a Manhattan hotel last year, a necessary step for the prosecutors to ask for the death penalty.

The accusation act returned by a large jury of the Federal Court of Manhattan also accuses mangione of two chiefs of harassment and a head of firearms.

SpaceX is an advantage for building Golden Dome assets

Elon Musks SpaceX and two partners have become advantages to win a crucial part of Donald Trumps Golden Dome Defense Shield, six familiar people told Reuters.

Booker to visit El Salvador in his efforts to return a man wrongly deported

Cory Booker plans to go to El Salvador, a familiar source with the route of the New Jersey senators, while Democrats seek to put pressure on the Trump administration to return a resident wrongly from Maryland.

Meloni says Trump visited Rome after Washington discussions

Giorgia Meloni said Donald Trump had accepted his invitation to an official trip to Rome, while the couple gathered in Washington in an Italian Prime Minister attempt to fill the gap between the EU and the United States in the midst of commercial pricing tensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/18/trump-administration-news-updates-today

