Politics
Francisco Rosell | Sánchez and her troop play the “PO PO” with justice
In a nation where the rule of law prevails, with independent justice and press, with democratic parties not suffering from Caesarismo, with strong opposition and with a vigorous citizen, the dishonesty of the sovereign is unacceptable and this is removed from its whole world each time. Acaeci in September 2021 with the first Britnico Boris Johnson conservative They did not agree that his jam prisoner would have led him to deny that in the middle of the forty of the famous Saraos in Downing Street Street violating the restrictions dictated by his frame. One month of a censorship in which 41% of their own voted against him, the conservative They forced the ADIs of which he had cemented his call by breaking the rules and by offering people everything that asked him without providing him to return to his house when the photos of the Party. After trying to confide in saying that he said what he thought was true, he gave up without three years from his xito in the ballotens in December 2019.
I have not compared the opposition and less its co-religious. These are not due to their LDER, but to their electorate in accordance with the democratic demand to purify responsibilities without delay the courts. In the antipods of self-criticism where even sentences do not organize effects when they are erased with pardons or amnistas under the aphorism of the Mexican exmandatory Benito Jurez: to friends, justice and grace; To enemies, right to dry. As a degraded Spanish democracy to which the group of states against the corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO) took the colors for not having implemented Sánchez none of the 19 plots of this supervisor in the rule of law.
The Varanapalo illustrates that no one is exempt from falling into the hands of a unlearning troop which takes control of the state, to patrimonialize its institutions and carries it as a port of Sneaky. For Ms. Ingi, under the seizure of us, we cannot normalize corruption, whose pirate flag The pirate sponsor, as a right hand of Sánchez in the PSOE, then to the government, the Mocin Frankenstein censorship against Rajoy. They did not arrive for the end of corruption, but to exploit this new exploitation in monopoly rgime at unprecedented levels. This imposed regeneration is today a striking degeneration. It was neither the Prfida Albin!
Can they continue to say what they say without paying it? No one knows it with demagogues that their electorate does not punish proportionately to their excesses, if they do not favor them by applauding speeches and by rewarding once as execrable as putting the Spanish legs above. Far from assuming their functions, they play PO, PO, that I have not been. Like this holy mircules, the Bolaos trine during his testimony before the judge of “Begoagate”, after having laughed at Ste affirms that I help justice every day when he hinders and hosts him to manage the judges as a attorney general Serville and accused.
In this Tropela, the judge is helped that the Etarra Faith of Rubalcaba was trag as Minister of Zapatero and that he reversed in this Galliform bird to be Minister of the Interior. Like, Grande-Marlaka, no more Marlaska who ends up being a paradigm of what is not an instruction not to know what we investigate, when the magistrate has Begoa Gmez for his Tetra trapicheos. Of course, if the irradiator nucleus of Sanchista, the Minister of the Sole Figure is silent. He does not do it because he goes from the mummium which is frained with Rajoy then with Schez to which the chief of the colonel of Prez of cobos as a blood test when he investigated the Civil Guard, at the request of judge Rodrguez-Medel, in Poe Projets for his management of Covid.
If the dismembered ball deposits that he does not remember who hires Begoa Gmez's advisor, how he was going or Pilar Joy, even sharing a host, the Guigay that the Minister of Monta Balos and his Women's Caravan this September 15, 2020 in his Party From Teruel's Parador with confined Spain. Tear your clothes for all garbage that is thrown through social networks which also transform the PSOE with its botsToday Minister, with bitter brightness, like when Scar Bridge's attack on corruption with the right to friction of Ayuso, attracts a smoke curtain like Schez made a year with her duties in love with five days after the burden of his “ consuert ''. Tri of the national policy does not transfer any complaint as a delegate of the government is as surreal as to imagine that the director of the establishment has committed to the suicide of the minister or that the secretary general of Paradores, Ricardo Mar, denies the madness of Balos having been his chief of staff.
Unlike the twists that have increased against the abuses of their Ranks boss in Sanchismo, governs Omert Mafiosa. No one knows nothing or knows anyone, starting with a notary of the meetings of the kingdom who laughed at the judge parodier in front of the socket only that there is nothing and certifying that everything he said ignored was good to good. Portento of the omens for which Flix The Cat (bullets) has not only seven lives as a character in the children's series, but also a thick sense to sit on what he claims to ignore.
If the image of Rajoy witnesses in 2017 in a piece of Grtel refers to his resignation for having devalued the institution, according to BLANDI SLCHEZ in his censorship mocine, his judicial declaration and that of his EDECN in the Begoagate must be resolved, on the contrary, with a PO, that no one has been. What a troop!, That Clam Romardes when it is composed and without a royal academy after having let him lie all those who had promised his vote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eldebate.com/opinion/20250418/sanchez-tropa-juegan-pio-pio-justicia_289222.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development
- 'Trump challenges credibility here': Biden Wh. While the Officer reacts to the stool warning
- The global earthquake report on Friday, April 18, 2025
- Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings