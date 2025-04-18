Discussed the immense collaboration potential: PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he spoke to the American billionaire Elon Musk and discussed the potential for technology and innovation collaboration.

His conversation with Musk occurs a few days before the US vice-president JD Vance visits India next week. It also comes in the midst of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States.

After the conversation, Modi posted on X, spoke to @elonmusk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. The story continues below this announcement The two had met for the last time in February of this year, when the Prime Minister went to Washington, DC to meet US President Donald Trump. After this meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that he had discussed space, mobility, technology and innovation and shared the experience of the minimum government, maximum governance. Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We have discussed various problems, especially those who fascinate them, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts to reform and promote the minimum government, maximum governance, Modi published on February 13. Musk, the richest man in the world and owner of Tesla, Spacex and X and the one who heads the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), came to meet Modi with his family and children. Musk directed the efforts of American administrations to reduce unnecessary spending, which have been disputed and many highlighted the differences. However, he enjoys disproportionate influence with President Trump as one of his closest confidants. The two are often seen traveling together, and Musk has held press conferences with Trump in the oval office of white houses. Musk has significant commercial interests in India. The story continues below this announcement Tesla CEO was to visit India last year, before the Indian national elections, but the trip was postponed at that time. Musk had to undertake to pump more than $ 2 billion in a car manufacturing plant in India and make a declaration on a longer -term investment commitment. The visit of Musks India was postponed while her flagship company, Tesla, suffered difficulties, with sales figures that give thought. Sales of electric passenger cars were strong in India, although a small scale. India has deployed a policy adapted to Tesla to import 8,000 electric cars each year into the country to a clear drop of 15%. India is also an important market for Musks X. The story continues below this announcement A few days before the inauguration of Trumps in January of this year, Musk said that India-US links were positive, while organizing a delegation of Indian business leaders in his Starbase establishment in Texas. He had highlighted his inclination to improve the commercial partnership between India and the United States with a particular emphasis on technology and spatial exploration. Musk was also against the universal rates imposed by the Trump administration, and frequently disputed with the advisor of Trump Peter Navarro on the usefulness of the prices. It had put it in rubber in the inner circle of Trumps. However, prevailing the decision to suspend the prices for 90 days was a relief for India. It was also a support for the H1B Visa program, of which India was a major beneficiary. He also had public entries with the far -right sections of the Republican Maga base on the issue of the Visa H1B program. New Delhi sees it on the Indias strategic side and shares many convergences with him on views, with regard to prices problems and the visa program for qualified professionals.

