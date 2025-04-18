Donald Trump reacts to the FSU mortal shot





President Donald Trump tackled Thursday's fatal shooting at Florida State University on Thursday.

Addressing journalists during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the president said: “I was fully informed of what we are at the moment. It's a shame, it's a horrible thing … horrible that things like this are held. And we will have more to say about it later.”

Trump later said in the oval office, “it's a shame,” he said, calling himself a “big defender” of the second amendment and the right to take arms. “The pistol is not the shooting, people do it,” said Trump.

Context

A 20 -year -old student from Florida State University, identified as Phoenix Ikner, opened fire on the campus on Thursday using his mother's former service weapon, killing two people and injuring at least five others, according to investigators. Ikner, who was shot dead by the police and who remains hospitalized, is the son of an assistant to a sheriff, and the shooting took place just outside the student union at lunchtime, sending students and parents who are jostling for security – a certain coverage in a bowling track and a freight elevator inside the building.

The average annual annual rate of students from exposure to students to a school shooting tripled, from 19 per 100,000 students in 1999-2004 to 51 in 2020-2024, according to KFF, research on health policies, survey and non-profit journalism.

Donald Trump's firearm control position

Donald Trump has always positioned himself as an ardent defender of the second amendment, supervising the possession of firearms as a fundamental constitutional right. During his two presidential campaigns, Trump received solid support from firearound rights organizations, notably the National Rifle Association (NRA), and promised to protect the law of law respectful. He opposed measures such as prohibitions on assault weapons or large -capacity magazines, and pleaded for the expansion of concealed transport rights, including national reciprocity laws which would allow firearms permits to be valid through state lines.

At the same time, Trump expressed his support for certain efforts to prevent armed violence, especially following mass fire. After the shooting of the 2018 Parkland School, he expressed his support for the strengthening of the checks of the history and the temporary seizure of firearms of individuals deemed dangerous, although these proposals were not implemented.

Trump has repeatedly stressed that resolution of mental health problems, not to restrict the possession of firearms, is the key to reducing armed violence.

Reporter: There are 2 people who died after this shooting at Florida State University. Are there any changes you want to see for firearms legislation?

Trump: Listen, I'm a big defender of the 2nd amendment … These things are terrible but the weapon is not the shooting, people make pic.twitter.com/8gdskehwih

– Aaron Rapar (@atrupar) April 17, 2025 what the others say after the shooting of the FSU

The republican governor Ron Desantis wrote on X: “Our prayers are with our FSU family and the police forces actively respond.”

The Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X: “The @FBI is at the scene of Florida State and we are in communication with agents in the field. Our priority is the safety of all those involved. We will continue to update by learning more. Praying for all.”

Democratic representative Jared Moskowitz posted on X: “I monitor this horrible tragedy in Tallahassee. My thoughts go to hospital, their families and the FSU community during this period. Students should be able to go to school without the threat of armed violence.

Florida republican senator Rick Scott posted on X: “Praying for everyone's safety at the FSU and a quick recovery for the injured. My team was in contact with local police and continues to monitor the situation – students should continue to follow the indications of school officials.”

The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, wrote on X: “My team and I were informed of the tragic shooting at Florida State and our FBI Jacksonville team is on the ground to attend. We will provide full support for local police if necessary. Please keep the FSU community in your prayers.”

US President Donald Trump meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House Oval Office on April 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House Oval Office on April 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. AFP / Getty images

