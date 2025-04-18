The trial opens for students, journalists on Istanbul demonstrations





Representative image (generated by AI) Istanbul: the trial of nearly 200 people, including students and journalists, arrested for the biggest demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade, opened its doors in Istanbul on Friday, said an AFP correspondent.

In the platform, 189 suspects which were collected in a repression of the government against the demonstrations which broke out after the detention of March 19 and the subsequent imprisonment of the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul Immamogl ecrem . Most are students, but among them, eight journalists, including AFP photographer Yasin Akgul, covered the largest wave of street demonstrations to seize Turkey since 2013.

They face a certain number of accusations, in particular “participating in illegal rallies and marches” and “not dispersing despite the warnings of the police”, according to court documents. The other accusations include the transport of a weapon, covering their faces to hide their identity and their incentive to commit a crime, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday morning, Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse was full of supporters, including family members, journalists, university professors and legislators of the ChP opposition party, said an AFP correspondent.

The imprisoned mayor of Istanbul is president Recep Tayyip Erdogan The biggest political rival and the CHP candidate for the 2028 race, his arrest inciting tens of thousands of people to descend into the streets defying a prohibition of protest in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and Izmir.

The police quickly repressed, using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and have nearly 2,000 people, many during the raids before dawn. The Office of the Istanbul prosecutor said that more than 819 people will be tried during demonstrations of 20 criminal surveys.

Addressing the court on behalf of the eight Turkish journalists, lawyer Veysel OK called for their acquittal. “They were there as journalists to cover the demonstrations. This is what they are paid,” he told the judge, who rejected the acquittal request but then agreed to separate their case from that of the students.

Their case will be heard separately with that of four lawyers also tried in connection with the demonstrations, said their lawyer. Outside the courthouse, a large crowd of supporters gathered to protest, promising to support their friends and family members, said an AFP correspondent.

“We are here for the tests of our friends who are in detention. We are by their side, we will not leave them alone,” a student called Ahmetcan Kaptan told AFP. “We have overcome our fear and learned new things, we are stronger, more united, more connected to each other,” he said.

“We are not afraid of anything. Hopes came back in a way,” said Sumeyye Bententepe, another student who said that she would also be tried for demonstrations later in the year. Avni Gundogdu, co-founder of the Parents Solidarity Network which was created following arrests, said that some could not enter the court due to the close security measures in place. “We want justice for our children. They must be in their university office, not in prison,” he told AFP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/trial-opens-for-students-journalists-over-istanbul-protests/articleshow/120406586.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos