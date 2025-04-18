The PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk before the entry of Tesla India. What they discussed | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he spoke to the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, of various questions, including the subjects that the two had covered during the Prime Minister's visit to the United States earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, in Washington DC. (X / @ narendramod) Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various problems, including the subjects that we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, Modi wrote on X. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. Modi had met Elon Musk, whose commercial empire includes Tesla and SpaceX, in February during his two-day visit to the United States. The CEO of SpaceX was accompanied by his three children when he arrived at Maison Blair, the guest house of the American president, where the Prime Minister remained. After the meeting, Modi wrote on X that he had discussed various questions such as space, mobility, technology and innovation in his meeting with Elon Musk. Read also | Like Starlink Eyes by Elon Musk Eyes India, Airtel and Jio hope to increase their wide -band game The MEA, in a statement, said that Modi and Musk had discussed the strengthening of collaboration between Indian and American entities in innovation, spatial exploration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. “Their discussion also mentioned the opportunities for deepening cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance, added the press release. Read also | 21 Lakh “> Tesla by Elon Musk could start sales from VE in India in April, the prices likely to start to 21 Lakh Before the meeting in Washington, Prime Minister Modi met Musk twice, in California in 2015 and New York in 2023. Musk is considered one of the most influential people in the Donald Trump administration and heads the Government Department (DOGE), aimed at reducing public spending and reducing federal workforce.

