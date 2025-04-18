



Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was in a hurry to conclude trade agreements because he considered prices to make the United States rich. But he suggested by meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that it would be easy to find an agreement with the European Union and others.

Trump has played the probability of an accelerated calendar to conclude agreements, saying that other countries wanted to conclude more than me.

We are not in a hurry, said Trump, referring to the leverage because other countries want access to American consumers.

Even if Trump has a warm relationship with Meloni, she could not in their meeting change her mind on the prices.

No, the prices make us rich. We lost a lot of money under Biden, said Trump about his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden. And now this whole tide is turned.

Trump is convinced that his dedication to prices will produce unprecedented wealth for his country, even if the stock market has dropped, interest on American debt has increased and CEOs warn against price increases and job losses in what is increasingly like a threat to the existing structure of the world economy.

Panic of the bond market was sufficient for Trump to retire partially on his prices, which made him suspend his 20% taxes on the EU for 90 days and invoice a base of 10%. Meloni's visit has shown the challenge, even leaders who enjoy a relationship with Trump.

Meloni had, in a way, been knight to represent the EU at a critical moment of the rapidly evolving trade war which delighted the fears of the recession. The US administration has lowered its European counterparts for not having done enough about national security while threatening their tariff economies, aroused deep uncertainty about the future of the transatlantic alliance.

It sought to portray the United States and Europe as natural allies in Western civilization and said it was important to try to sit and find a solution to tensions on trade and national security.

The goal for me is to make the West again large, Meloni told Trump.

EU defense what it calls the most important commercial relationship in the world, annual trade with the United States totaling 1.6 euros (1.8 dollars). It was not clear, based on Meloni's public interactions with Trump, if the Prime Minister has a clear understanding of what Trump wants in the context of an agreement.

Its administration said its prices would allow commercial negotiations that would prevent China, the dominant world manufacturer. But Trump maintains that rivals and allies have benefited from the United States on trade, a position that has frustrated longtime partners and has raised concerns about whether Trump is a job of trust.

Trump tried to repel the statements that his prices harm the economy, saying that the prices of petrol and eggs are already falling. The president blamed the federal reserve for the increase in interest rates on American debt. The prices have increased widely because investors were concerned about Trump's pricing plans and they became less ready to buy cash tickets, while the central bank was held stable on its own reference rates due to economic uncertainty.

We have very little inflation, “said Trump. I would say that we have essentially no inflation.

The EU has already been committed to officials of the Trump administration in Washington. Maro Efovi, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Safety, said that he had met on Monday the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer. EFOVI later declared on X that it would require a significant joint effort on both sides to reach zero tariffs and work on non -cramp trade barriers, Trump's team opposing the use by Europe of value added taxes.

As a chief of an far -right party, Meloni is ideologically aligned with Trump on questions, including the reduction of migration, the promotion of traditional values ​​and skepticism towards multilateral institutions. But struck differences emerged in the unshakable support of Melonis to Ukraine after the invasion of Russia in February 2022.

The two leaders discussed the role of war and Italy in a possible post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Trump previously pressed Meloni to increase the defense expenses of Italy, which, last year, fell well below the target of 2% of raw interior products for the countries of the NATO military alliance. Italies spending, 1.49% of its gross domestic product, are among the lowest in Europe.

“We did not say how much this percentage would be increased, even if we are really aware that the theme of the defense is particularly important,” said Meloni.

Despite the differences in Ukraine and defense expenses, Meloni is considered by some in the American administration as a vital bridge to Europe.

She was the only European leader to attend the inauguration of Trump on January 20 and she answered with restraint while changes in American politics under Trump have effooche the American-European alliance. Meloni denounced prices as “erroneous” and warned that the division of the West would be disastrous for everyone, after Trumps exchange of the White House with the president of the Ukraines.

Italy maintains a trade surplus of 40 billion euros ($ 45 billion) with the United States, its largest with any country, fueled by the appetite of Americans for Italian sparkling wine, foodstuffs like amonggiano Reggiano Hard Cheese and Parme Ham and the Italian luxury fashion. These are all essential sectors to the Italian economy, and mainly supported by small and medium-sized producers who are central central-right voters.

Reunion is in the context of growing concerns concerning the global uncertainty generated by the climbing of pricing wars. The growth forecasts for Italy for this year have already been reduced from 1% to 0.5%.

The White House has imposed prices on a large part of the world, arguing that other countries have benefited from the United States, as evidenced by its trade deficits. But with the 90 -day break, it increased Trump's prices on China to 145% while retaining distincts up to 25% on Canada, Mexico, cars, steel and aluminum.

Trump met on Wednesday met the chief commercial negotiator of Japan, Ryosei Akazawa. Trump, on social networks, summed up the meeting as a great progress! But he did not offer any details.

China simultaneously seeks to conclude agreements that could possibly undermine the statements made by Trump that its prices will finally lead to more interior factory jobs and stronger growth.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Thursday that the administration was working on the economies of large 15s first in terms of commercial transactions. He said South Korean officials would visit Washington next week.

Barry reported to Milan. The editors of the Associated Press Lorne Cook in Brussels and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

