Politics
The new official jug of Keir Starmer 'looks more like Piers Morgan' | UK News
The rooms in Parliament released their official Jug Toby from the Prime Minister leaving Gobsmacked collectors.
The Keir Starmer's Deed's Cup in limited edition has made interesting comparisons, people saying that it looks more like Piers Morgan television.
The Gift Boutique for Houses of Parliaments has been selling Toby ceramic jugs for years, the strings of famous political leaders.
The officials have chosen the recess of Easter as the ideal moment to reveal their last jug recognizing the PM, but the end result is not what people were waiting for.
The Starmer cup, with a hole in its head, is available as a limited gift, with only 1,500 made in the world.
The priceless article will cost collectors and Starmer 35 fans.
The 11 cm Highjug is made in Stoke-on-Trent by the Bairstow Manor pottery manufacturer.
Everyone is handmade and hand painted by talented clay models.
But if these pottery whizzs have created a credible resemblance of the Prime Minister is in the running.
Many think that the howler is more like a few other famous faces.
Sky News journalist Sam Coates said that the limited edition play looked like the former presenter of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan.
Fiona-Natasha Symss said the face looked like Wes Street and Keir Starmer had a baby.
If you want the PMS jugs to be seated on the counter of your kitchen, you may need to be quick parliaments Toby Jugs have a history of sales.
In fact, Tony Blair stores, Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee and Boris Johnson are all out of stock.
The least popular cups are also revealing. You can always go to the store and buy a Rishi Sunak cup, less than a year after its departure following the general elections.
While the 1,500 Liz in trellis cups are all seated in peoples' houses, Theresa May cups are always available.
What can you buy elsewhere in the Parliament's store?
The houses of the online gift change in Parliament have a range of unusual gifts and memories of political life.
The most recent addition, alongside the PMS Toby Jug, is a soft toy modeled on Attlee, the beloved animal of the President of the House of Commons.
The sweet toy cat will cost you 25.
The houses of the most expensive parliaments are the real tiles of the Westminister Palace.
For 300, you can win a jacket tile of 30 cm x 12 cm.
These panels were deleted as part of a nine -year conservation and restoration project and are delivered in a satin gift box.
The shop also sells personalized notepads, bottle openers and book brands.
One of the most popular items is a House of Lords chamber dressing gown for 65.
The cotton bath dress has a embroidered logo of the Lord gold house and has just been out of stock.
