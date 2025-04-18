



Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acts while the Air China plane transporting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation left Klia. (X peak) Sepang ::

Chinese President Xi Jinping has left Malaysia for Cambodia today after concluding a three -day state visit. The Air China plane carrying XI and its delegation took off from Klia here at 10:04 am. The first royal battalion Ranger Regiment (ceremonial) rose an honorary guard of XI during a sending ceremony at the Bunga Raya complex. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan fareweed at the airport. XI bivit his visit Tuesday during the invitation preceded by Agong Sultan Ibrahim. The visit was second in Malaysia in 12 years. The latest trip in 2013 saw countries improve diplomatic relations to a complete strategic partnership. XI received a state reception ceremony, followed by an audience and a state banquet with Sultan Ibrahim in Istana Negara. During a bilateral meeting in the Seri Perdana complex yesterday, Anwar and Xi discussed the means of invigorating bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions on regional and international matters of mutual interest. They also witnessed the exchange of 31 Memorandums of Understanding, Agreements and Notes between Malaysia and China. XI then attended an official dinner organized by Anwar. The visit was part of the tour of Chinese presidents in three nations in Southeast Asia, which had taken him to Vietnam earlier. This is his first series of state visits this year. As the current president of the Anase and the country's coordinator for ASEAN-China's dialogue relations, Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to advance the complete strategic partnership between Anase and China through dialogue, mutual trust and persons focused on people. Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974 and commemorated their 50th anniversary of this stage last year. China has been the largest trading partner in Malaysia in 16 consecutive years since 2009. In 2024, total trade between the two countries was estimated at 484.12 billion RM, representing 16.8% of the world's Malaysia trade of 2.88 Billions of RM.

