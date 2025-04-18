PM Modi Dials Elon Musk, known as “committed to advancing partnerships” | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he had a conversation with Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, revisiting subjects from their previous meeting in person in Washington DC earlier this year. The two leaders spoke of strengthening collaboration between India and the United States in the fields of technology and innovation.

Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi published on the social media platform X. We discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas, he added.

The call comes in the midst of growing interests on the part of musk companies – in particular Tesla and Starlink – by entering the Indian market. Tesla was in talks with Indian officials on the creation of a manufacturing base in the country. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio de Mukesh Ambani in March announced a pact with Musk's SpaceX to provide Satellite Starlink Internet services in India. Bharti Airtel of the Sunil Bharti Mittal telecommunications magnate also signed a similar partnership agreement with SpaceX. Survey What do you think of PM Modi's approach in international partnerships? The PM Modi and Musk had previously met in February during the visit of the state of two days in the United States, where the two parties expressed optimism regarding future cooperation in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energies and space.

During the meeting, the PM had presented books to Elon Musks three children. He had offered them the crescent moon by Rabindranath Tagore, the Great RK Narayan Collection and Pancâtantra de Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He then shared photos that show children who read books.

Prime Minister Modi had shared an article on social networks addressed to Elon Musk where he wrote, had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We have discussed various problems, especially those who fascinate them, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about the efforts of the India to reform and promote the minimum government, maximum governance.

The PM Modi-Musk call arrives at a crucial stadium when the authorization for Starlink is stuck for the security authorization. It is also in the context of the negotiations underway for a project of a bilateral commercial agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

The two parties aimed to finalize the first phase of the pact in the fall (September-October) this year.

Meanwhile, the government has already granted a license to Startlink Rivals Rivals Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio Satellite supported by Bharti for about a year and a half for the provision of satellite internet services.

However, these companies have not yet started their operations because the Government has so far not finalized the Specter Allowance rules.

Starlink is considered a disruptor in this segment because it exploits the largest global constellation of more than 6,750 satellites while Eutelsat Oneweb has just over 600 satellites and the satellite partners of Jio operate almost 70.

