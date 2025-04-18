Imran Khan Rebuffs affirms talks with the establishment – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan declared, thanks to a message sent by his legal team, that he had not authorized anyone to initiate negotiations with the establishment. I have never concluded an agreement in the past, and I will enter one now, he said.

In a press release published on X via an account assigned to the founder of the PTI, said Khan, if I was interested in concluding an agreement, I would have accepted the offer made two years ago an offer that proposed complete legal immunity in exchange for silence. I rejected it then and I reject such a notion now.

The press release also dealt with reports on the leaders of the PTI Ali Amin Gandapur and Azam Swati expressing a desire to negotiate. They may have wanted talks, but in my opinion, such negotiations do not make sense when the opposite side shows no interest in solving problems.

Ali Amin and Azam Swati wanted to speak for themselves. I have always maintained and I reiterate that as a political party, we are open to dialogue.

Learn more

The American delegation does not meet Imran Khan after the Coas meeting

190 million files: Imran, Bushra urges the court to accelerate the hearing

Adiala prison authorities ignore medical control of the order of the court, communication with her children

Khan pointed out that the negotiation doors have never been closed, but any dialogue must be rooted in constitutional supremacy, the rule of law and the public interest, not personal gains for him or his wife.

The declaration also said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf is the only real national political force capable of mobilizing a movement across the country without any foreign support. A political party is only weakening when it loses public support, and at the moment, the whole nation is firmly standing with PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aaj.tv/news/330412385/imran-khan-denies-authorising-any-talks-with-establishment-says-past-deal-offers-were-rejected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos