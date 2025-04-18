Politics
Turkey begins mass tests following protests against the detention of the mayors of Istanbul
Istanbul, Türkiye
Cnn
–
On Friday, Turkey began to hastily testing mass tests to pursue some of the hundreds of people who participated in generalized demonstrations concerning the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Imamoglu, the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Some 189 people, including journalists, students and activists, were tried in two overflowing audience rooms in Istanbuls Caglayan Justice Palace, one of the main courses in cities.
The two courts decided to distribute the list of defendants in more manageable figures after hearing the procedural requests by the defense lawyers.
The accusations against the defendants arise from the demonstrations which broke out after the arrest of Imamoglus on March 19 on allegations of corruption, a move that criticisms consider as an attempt to sidelined a key rival to Erdogan before the elections which should be held in 2028.
At least 1,400 people were arrested during demonstrations, posing one of the biggest challenges to date to the Long rule of Erdogan, who seeks to extend his presidency.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned trials as politically motivated, citing a lack of evidence and calling for the incompatible accusations with democratic standards.
A small group of parents and supporters gathered outside the court before the trials to demand justice for the students who are among those prosecuted, holding signs, releasing balloons and singing, we want justice for our children.
We release these balloons to symbolize their right to express themselves freely, their right to education and their right to lead free life, the group said in a statement.
Eight journalists who were arrested while covered demonstrations in Istanbul also appeared on Friday in court.
A defense lawyer called for immediately rejecting the case and told court that journalists were carrying out their jobs protected by the Constitution.
HRW examined the accusation acts against 650 demonstrators accused of offenses linked to the protest, noting that 120 were charged with the assemblies held after the expiration of an eight -day protest.
Potential sentences vary from six months to five years, but in some cases, evidence seemed to be thin. In a case, a rock allegedly held by a demonstrator was cited as a weapon.
Protesters from the capital Ankara met police water cannons. In Istanbul, the police sprayed people with peppery gas, and some police kicks and struck demonstrators after several fireworks and other objects were launched on the riot police near the city's municipality building, according to Reuters.
Hugh Williamson, director of HRWS Europe, criticized trials as a warning against the exercise of protest or peaceful expression rights, and urged prosecutors to abandon the accusations without concrete evidence.
The dossier of dunders on the rights of the assembly has long been exposed, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) having rendered more than 70 decisions against Ankara since 2010 for disproportionate repression, said HRW.
The Council of Europe called on Turkey to protect the right to peaceful demonstrations.
The presumption of innocence, the use of prior detention at the trial strictly as a last resort and the protection of political expression must all be guaranteed, said the Council.
Despite this, the Erdogan government has tightened control, with Freedom House, a non-profit research organization based in the United States, labeling Turkey and not free in the midst of censorship and surveillance laws.
At the start of the trials, the observers warned against authoritarianism. With 90% of the Turkish media under the influence of the government and journalists are regularly targeted, the cases highlight a broader erosion of the rights under Erdogan, which has reigned since 2003 and could remain in power until 2029.
The elections were not scheduled for 2028, but should come earlier if Erdogan, 71, who heads Turkey for 22 years, wants to run again. Imamoglu directs the president in certain polls.
|
