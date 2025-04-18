Trumps Tactics to create disturbances test the limits of the presidential power that a legal expert explains





In less than 100 days, Donald Trumps, a second term, proved to be the most disruptive and transformative start to an American presidency. Using executive decrees and mass fire, he quickly moved to his large -scale program to consolidate his power.

Trump actually signed less bills at this stage than any new president for seven decades. But he signed 124 decrees (which do not need convention approval). Joe Biden signed 162 on his entire mandate.

Decrees are a way to pass a presidential directive, generally based on existing statutory powers, without it being voted. So far, they have covered the problems of energy policy to the property of Tiktoks.

Using this tactic, Trump extended his authority much more in a few months than any recent president.

Although the president can issue decrees, he cannot create laws without the support of the congress. This led, in part, to the launch of proceedings concerning the statutory base of some of these orders. Some are now going through the federal courts for constitutional and legal reasons.

But the Supreme Court can also examine and cancel executive orders that lack legal authority. These ordinances cannot contradict or replace the existing laws adopted by the Congress, or violate the American Constitution.

A system of controls and counterweights which prevents American presidents from becoming too powerful is facilitated by the separation of powers, which is inscribed in the American Constitution. The legislative (members of the Congress), the Executive (President) and the Judicial Power (the courts) are all distinct bodies in part to prevent an over-concentration of power in a single body or person.

The US Congress has a key supervision role through its two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate, who work together to adopt laws. But there are many reasons for which this president may not be that of these constitutional guarantees.

The democratic opposition is in an exceptionally weak position to face Trump. It is a minority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, and is systematically exceeded by the Republicans.

And Trump is often disdainful of convention surveillance. The chamber committees previously launched multiple surveys on its conduct, its commercial transactions, and if it has financially funded by being president. The Congress also published assignments for documents and testimonies in 2022, but Trump often resisted or delayed them.

The congress controls federal spending and can, in theory, refuse funds for presidential initiatives. But it is currently full of Republicans who, so far, have not been ready to challenge the president.

Test the legal limits

The Trumps approach seems to be that of testing the limits of the law. This was observed with the ban on travel imposed on mainly Muslim countries during its first mandate, which the Supreme Court initially canceled as unconstitutional. The court then confirmed a considerably revised version.

In terms of dismissal, Trump has already been there twice. He was charged for the first time in 2019 after having pretended to put pressure on the Ukraine leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Joe Biden as the 2020 elections approached.

This assertion of illegality from Trump came in his illegal way to ask for help from foreign entities to win an American election. The House of Representatives dismissed it for abuse of power and obstruction in the Congress, but the Senate finally acquitted it.

Trump was again charged in 2021, after being accused of prompting the riots of the January 6 Capitol. For the first time in American history, a president was charged after leaving his duties, but he was again acquitted by the Senate.

Trump suggested that these accusation attempts be proof of his persecution for his efforts to drain the marsh (how he describes the political establishment of tones). Overall, the president seems to promote the test of the limits of the development of executive policies, then make changes later if disputed.

The judges also have an important role to play in the verification of the president's work. They can declare unconstitutional presidential actions. For example, in the United States against Nixon (1974), the Supreme Court judged that the president did not have among the prolive-priviered immunity of the actions of the courts.

Some may think that, as the president appoints the best judges, it undermines their independence. However, once the judges have been named, they are required to perform their functions fairly while confirming the rule of law. Above all, they do not answer the president for their decisions.

The American constitution also puts limits at the president's office. As part of their automatic oath, the presidents promise to maintain and defend the Constitution and faithfully execute their responsibilities. In this sense, an American president must execute diligence to ensure that the law is faithfully followed. They can't just ignore the laws they don't like.

Donald prevails over the oath.

And despite the statements that Trump is ready to ask for a third term, the 22nd amendment limits an individual to a maximum of two, although Trump has hinted a plan to find a way to get around this.

As we saw with its previous administration, voters can turn against the seated presidents and vote them out of power. Companies and market pressures can also play an important role, as was observed in recent breaks in the international pricing decision of the presidents.

What should change?

An important change was made via Trump's decrees in just 85 days. Meanwhile, judicial surveillance and checks will take time to filter the courts and, if necessary, be tested before the Supreme Court.

Nevertheless, the judiciary begins to further bend its muscles. For example, a federal judge said that he would find administration officials unless he engages in a legal process to guarantee the return of the Maryland resident, Kilmar Brego Garca, after being illegally sent to an El Salvador prison. This is already praised as a test for the rule of law.

It should also be noted that recent polls with American citizens indicate that 82% want the president to obey the ordinances of the Federal Court.

An area where a more explicit clarity of American law may be necessary is the scope of decrees to reduce some of their limits that we are currently seeing. Although the congress already has the power to legislate to reverse and replace a decree, as well as to refuse to provide the funding necessary to make political measures contained in an order, it does not seem (so far) not prepared to execute this power.

In the coming months, the public and American politicians will be able to see the impact of these decrees and there will be a richness of judicial decisions to be added to the debate. The question of whether it will change the functioning of Trump is not yet clear.

