PM Modi speaks with the head of Tesla Elon Musk Potential collaboration in the fields of technology





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 18 that he spoke with Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk. Modi said the two discussed the immense collaboration potential in technology and innovation during the call.

Spoke to Elon Musk. We talked about various problems, including the subjects that we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, “said Modi in an article on X, also belonging to Musk.

Modi met Musk in February during the Prime Minister's visit to the United States. The three children of Musk accompanied the billionaire at the meeting with Modi in Blair House in Washington DC on February 13.

Friday, Modi-Musk Talk arrives in once the musque companies, Tesla and Starlink, expressed their interest in the Indian market. Tesla is in discussion with Indian officials on the construction of a factory in the country, according to reports.

In March of this year, Reliance Jio, belonging to Mukesh Ambani, announced an agreement with Musks Space X to launch Starlink Satellite Internet services in India. Sunil Bharti Mittals Bharti Airtel, also signed a similar agreement with Space X.

In his article, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advance partnerships with the United States in these areas. “We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas,” said Modi in the position.

Modi-Musk meeting in February Shortly after the Modi-Musk meeting in Washington DC in February, Major EV by Musk Tesla Inc. seemed to make roads in India because the company posted up to 13 jobs in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.

Friday, of Modi, however, not mentioned any detail concerning Tesla's plans for India.

In a statement published after the Modi-Musk meeting in February, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, in a press release, the two discussed questions concerning the strengthening of collaboration between Indian and American entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development.

“Their discussion has also mentioned the opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance, according to the press release.

Before the meeting at DC, Modi and Musk had met California twice in 2015 and New York in 2023.

