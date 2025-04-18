Politics
The pandemic that changed our lives: 5 years on
Terina Hine returns to the cocovated pandemic and its lasting impact
Large calamities provide a change. Epidemic diseases have devastated indigenous American populations, paving the way for colonization, cholera epidemics in the 19th century and revolutionized sanitation. And cocovated?
Over 230,000 people in the United Kingdom lost their lives to Covid. Those who survived were eager to forget. Five years later, with so much return to normal, it is sometimes difficult to believe that these important events occurred. But they did it, and normal is not quite what it was in 2019.
The next slide please was the daily soundtrack of the empty apocalyptic streets, the purchase of panic, the lack of PPE, public figures losing jobs on illicit locking cases, traveling on the road to Durham and pink humiliation, calls, online bubbles, online classes, solidarity terminals, fear, zoom and solitude.
Now, the majority of school students have returned to class, but the level of persistent absenteeism has increased. The difference in achievement between the poorest and the rest, which had had a pre-countryic shrinkage, has now increased. The lack of support during school closures was a major obstacle and the poorest children will live with its inheritance throughout their studies.
Digital learning is there to stay, especially at the university level where online courses and exams remain common. Good for some, less good for others.
Office work has changed fundamentally. Hybrid work has reset the balance between professional and private life and reduces the time and cost of travel. Employers can harass the five -day office week, but it meets with such opposition, it is unlikely that it will happen. A recent survey has shown that more than 80% of fortune companies have adopted a hybrid arrangement. The three -day office week seems to be the standard, companies trying employees with coffee centers, billiards and free food.
This change had an effect on the city centers, but the so-called hollow of cities is completely linked to the evolution of purchasing habits (exacerbated by the coche) and the inaction of housing that the new work week.
Key workers (in health, education, logistics), as well as those of hospitality, are unable to work at home. Some have not survived the cocoat: many have died or have become sick and a long cocoan hinders their return to work, others are reluctant to return to highly pressed environments with a limited financial reward. The results of this on recruitment and retention is enormous. Thousands of people have retired early.
The NHS has suffered, its waiting lists are increasing, its services are tense in Breaking Point. Rather than fighting the cycle of poverty and poor health (mental and physical), the government denies that it exists and the victim's blames: its only solution to an collapsed NHS is privatization.
But it is not only the NHS that collapses, self -confidence has gone into the same way.
Partygate has seen levels of confidence in falling politicians. In the fall of 2019, Boris Johnson was the Savior of the Tories in the spring of 2022, he was his sworn enemy. The question of confidence has become much more important for the fate of Johnsons than the way in which he managed the pandemic itself.
The extent of the political dysfunction exposed by Partygate, in addition to the EPI scandal, has raised questions about the viability of democracy itself. A recent survey found one in five generation Z and the British of the millennium preferred strong leaders without election to democracy. The explosion of conspiracy theories is another symptom of the collapse of confidence in the political elite and government institutions.
In parallel with political upheavals, Covid revealed the fragility of our economic system. Production just in time, world trade and the free market have all been found. The economy of the Libre Orthodox market is no longer the god of the world capitalist system. Production is close to her home in Europe and the United States, and the prices undergo a revival. The disappearance of our economic system, which began with the 2008 accident, has a large coco -shaped nail in its coffin.
Covid is finished, but its impact is definitely always with us.
Terina Hine is the author of A story of Covid's peoplesOn sale now at Counterfeit workshop.
