Prime Minister Modi speaks to Elon Musk before the entry of Tesla India, discusses technological links: “immense potential …”

Last update: April 18, 2025, 2:15 PM

India remains determined to advance its partnerships with the United States in technology and innovation, said PM Modi in an article on X after discussions with Elon Musk.

The latest discussions between PM Modi and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, come at a time when Tesla and Starlink have shown great interest to enter the Indian market. (File photo credit: PMO via PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Friday with the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, and spoke of various subjects, including the collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation.

Taking to X, wrote PM Modi, spoke to Elon Musk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. “”

Discussions arise at a time when Elon Musks Tesla and Starlink have shown great interest to enter the Indian market.

It is also in the context of the negotiations underway for a project of a bilateral commercial agreement between New Delhi and Washington. The two parties aimed to finalize the first phase of the pact in the fall (September-October) this year.

In February, Prime Minister Modi met Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, during his visit to Washington DC and discussed various problems, including space, mobility, technology and innovation.

Musk enjoys a leading position in the American government as a de facto chief of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

On Wednesday, Piyush Goyal had discussions with senior executives from Starlink, the Elon Musks Spacex internet branch, to discuss the probable entry of the company in the country. The Starlink delegation included vice-president Chad Gibbs and the main director Ryan Goodnight.

Starlinks entrance to India

Startlink has shown its interest in entering the Indian market to provide satellite internet services. The company is expecting clarity on the future spectrum policy of governments. The authorization of the company is also stuck for the security authorization.

Reliance Jio announced in March a pact with Elon Musks SpaceX to provide Satellite Starlink Internet services in India. Bharti Airtel also signed a similar partnership agreement with SpaceX.

Meanwhile, the government has already granted a license to Startlink Rivals Rivals Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio Satellite supported by Bharti for about a year and a half for the provision of satellite internet services.

However, these companies have not yet started their operations because the Government has so far not finalized the Specter Allowance rules. The spectrum allocation process begins after the telecommunications regulator makes companies of its recommendation on the subject.

Starlink is considered a disruptor in this segment because he exploits the largest constellation in the world of more than 6,750 satellites while Eutelsat Oneweb has just over 600 satellites and Jios Satellite Partners operates nearly 70.

Tesla entry into India

Besides Startlink, Elon Musks Ev Tesla’s designer is also preparing to enter the Indian markets. In February, the company also opened vacancies for several job posts in India (the Mumbai suburbs region).

The roles of employment included a service advisor, a partner advisor, a service technician, a service manager, a sales medium and customer, a store manager, a commercial and customer support, a commercial operations analyst, a customer support supervisor, a specialist in customer support, a specialist in delivery operations, a specialist in order operations, a sales advisor and a consumer engagement manager.

According to reports, the American company has selected locations for two exhibition rooms in New Delhi (Aerrocity) and Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex). The dates of opening points have not yet been decided.

The American automaker has been looking for an exhibition hall in India since the end of last year to start sales on the third largest automotive market in the world, after suspending the market entrance plans in 2022.

The initial teslas plans involve the launch of an EV less than $ 25,000, or 22 Lakh sub-nodes, for sale in India.

