Politics
Prime Minister Modi speaks to Elon Musk before the entry of Tesla India, discusses technological links: “immense potential …”
Last update:
India remains determined to advance its partnerships with the United States in technology and innovation, said PM Modi in an article on X after discussions with Elon Musk.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Friday with the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, and spoke of various subjects, including the collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation.
Taking to X, wrote PM Modi, spoke to Elon Musk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. “”
Discussions arise at a time when Elon Musks Tesla and Starlink have shown great interest to enter the Indian market.
It is also in the context of the negotiations underway for a project of a bilateral commercial agreement between New Delhi and Washington. The two parties aimed to finalize the first phase of the pact in the fall (September-October) this year.
In February, Prime Minister Modi met Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, during his visit to Washington DC and discussed various problems, including space, mobility, technology and innovation.
Musk enjoys a leading position in the American government as a de facto chief of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).
On Wednesday, Piyush Goyal had discussions with senior executives from Starlink, the Elon Musks Spacex internet branch, to discuss the probable entry of the company in the country. The Starlink delegation included vice-president Chad Gibbs and the main director Ryan Goodnight.
Starlinks entrance to India
Startlink has shown its interest in entering the Indian market to provide satellite internet services. The company is expecting clarity on the future spectrum policy of governments. The authorization of the company is also stuck for the security authorization.
Reliance Jio announced in March a pact with Elon Musks SpaceX to provide Satellite Starlink Internet services in India. Bharti Airtel also signed a similar partnership agreement with SpaceX.
Meanwhile, the government has already granted a license to Startlink Rivals Rivals Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio Satellite supported by Bharti for about a year and a half for the provision of satellite internet services.
However, these companies have not yet started their operations because the Government has so far not finalized the Specter Allowance rules. The spectrum allocation process begins after the telecommunications regulator makes companies of its recommendation on the subject.
Starlink is considered a disruptor in this segment because he exploits the largest constellation in the world of more than 6,750 satellites while Eutelsat Oneweb has just over 600 satellites and Jios Satellite Partners operates nearly 70.
Tesla entry into India
Besides Startlink, Elon Musks Ev Tesla’s designer is also preparing to enter the Indian markets. In February, the company also opened vacancies for several job posts in India (the Mumbai suburbs region).
The roles of employment included a service advisor, a partner advisor, a service technician, a service manager, a sales medium and customer, a store manager, a commercial and customer support, a commercial operations analyst, a customer support supervisor, a specialist in customer support, a specialist in delivery operations, a specialist in order operations, a sales advisor and a consumer engagement manager.
According to reports, the American company has selected locations for two exhibition rooms in New Delhi (Aerrocity) and Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex). The dates of opening points have not yet been decided.
The American automaker has been looking for an exhibition hall in India since the end of last year to start sales on the third largest automotive market in the world, after suspending the market entrance plans in 2022.
The initial teslas plans involve the launch of an EV less than $ 25,000, or 22 Lakh sub-nodes, for sale in India.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/business/pm-modi-speaks-to-elon-musk-discusses-technology-and-innovation-9304077.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development
- 'Trump challenges credibility here': Biden Wh. While the Officer reacts to the stool warning
- The global earthquake report on Friday, April 18, 2025