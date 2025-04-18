China, Cambodia Define the cooperation model for nations of different sizes: XI

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni leave the Royal Palace to Phnom Penh after their meeting on April 17, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presents the National Order of Independence – Grand Collar to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. XI met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping had talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. The two leaders agreed to build a community all seasons with a shared future in a new era and designated in 2025 China-Cambodia Year of Tourism, reported the Xinhua news agency.

China leaders in Cambodia also attended the exchange of more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents.

XI said China would open its mega-marchand in Cambodia, import high quality Cambodian agricultural products. He also said that China in Cambodia would take stronger and more effective measures to resolve this online game, telecommunications fraud, Xinhua reported.

President XI also met Cambodian king Norodom Sihamoni and the president of the Cambodian party and the president of the Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

XI said that China and Cambodia have established a model for equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation between different sizes during its meeting with the Cambodian King, adding that he thinks that Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to neighboring countries, including Cambodia.

During his meeting with Hun Sen, XI said that unilateralism and hegemonism receive no support for the population and that commercial wars undermine the multilateral trade system and disturb the world economic order.

XI has also urged all countries to unite and firmly keep the reins of national security and development with their own hands, adding that China will maintain the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy.

XI arrived in Phnom Penh earlier Thursday for a state visit to Cambodia, his second visit to the country in nine years. Cambodia is the third stage of the Xi tour in Southeast Asia of Xi after having concluded successful state visits to Vietnam and Malaysia.

XI said that China considered Cambodia in priority in district diplomacy and firmly supports Cambodia, confirming strategic independence and according to a development route adapted to its national conditions.

XI was warmly welcomed by King Sihamoni, Hun Sen and other senior airport officials during a large reception ceremony held by the King.

Large enthusiastic crowds were carefully lined up at the airport to warmly welcome President XI.

“We love China!” said Cambodian girls dressed in traditional white and red outfits, standing among the welcoming crowds. They held golden cups filled with jasmine petals – a unique Cambodian tradition for having received the most distinguished guests in the country, the Global Times learned.

The Cambodian media also expressed a positive and welcoming attitude towards the leader's visit. The Khmer Times said that the “historic visit” of XI should “further cement the historical links of friendship and cooperation fed by successive leaders of the two countries”.

Jian Hua Daily said that Xi's visit is an important manifestation of traditional friendly relations between the two countries, and it will more promote bilateral cooperation in various fields at a new level.

Enriched dimensions

Lu Guangsheng, professor at the Institute of International Relations at Yunnan University, told Global Times that President Xi's visit had continued and strengthened traditional friendly and cooperative relations between China and Cambodia, further enriching the already close strategic partnership between China and Cambodia.

The additional deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries is of historical importance in promoting the substantial and in-depth implementation of belt and road initiative projects in Southeast Asia, said.

In a recent interview with the Xinhua news agency, the Chinese ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said that China has been the largest trading partner in Cambodia for 13 consecutive years. And in 2024, two -way trade reached $ 17.83 billion, up 20.7% in annual shift.

China has remained the largest source of foreign investment in Cambodia for 13 consecutive years, with investments covering a wide range of sectors, including transport, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, special economic zones, as well as information and communication technologies, characterized by extensive coverage, a large scale and solid results, Wang said.

Kin Phea, Director General of the International Institute of Relations of Cambodia of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told the Global Times that the Xi visit will further strengthen political confidence and strengthen China-Cambodie shared by the vision of common development.

He said that “friendly friendship” between China and Cambodia had always given results, even in the midst of global uncertainty.

“He [The visit] is a powerful engine to raise our already strong links, ensuring peace, stability, prosperity and long-term friendship for the two nations and the wider region, “he said.

Links are resisting the test

Noting that bilateral links have been falsified and fed by the older generations of leaders of the two countries, Xi declared in a written declaration on his arrival in Phnom Penh that China-Cambodia relations have resisted the test of global transformations, and have always remained solid.

China and Cambodia supported each other in maintaining stability and promoting development and prosperity, and worked together to maintain international equity and justice, giving an example to a new type of international relations while contributing to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

Together we must stand Against Hegemonism, Power Politics and Camp-Based Confrontation, and Defend the Shared Interests of Our Two Countries and other Developing Countries, XI Said in A Signed Titled article “Together we Strive, Together We Thrive: Toward a Stable and Sustainable China-Cambodia Community with Shared Future in the New Era “Published Thursday in Cambodian Media Outlets Khmer Times, Jian Hua Daily and Fresh News Ahead of His Arrival in Cambodia, according to Xinhua.

We must recommend an equal and ordered multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, strive to safeguard world peace and stability and international equity and justice, jointly opposing protectionism and defending an international openness and cooperation environment, noted XI.

“The special and unbreakable links of Cambodia-China are a unique model '' of joint efforts of interstate relations in diplomacy, trade and security strengthen peace and prosperity, while close coordination on global platforms strengthens multilateralism,” said Kin Phea.

Cambodia greatly appreciates this partnership, which contributes not only to our national development but also to regional harmony. The sustainable strength of our links demonstrates the power of real friendship based on equality, respect and mutual support, added the Cambodian expert.

At a time when the world faces an increasing uncertainty, there is no doubt that the deepening of cooperation between China and Cambodia represents a kind of certainty in the middle of turbulence, said Guangsheng. “It also serves as a model for the development of relations between regional countries.”

In addition, in the context of the United States using prices and economic pressure as strategic coercion tools, the state visits of President XI demonstrate confidence in the fight against coercion and hegemony by cooperation – both bilaterally and within the region – with the Southeast Asian countries, said.