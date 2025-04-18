



Urban areas that need economic development, as well as historic locations and properties, will no longer be priorities for agencies when they make decisions on places where to locate federal buildings.

Two long -term decrees that President Donald Trump canceled on Tuesday encouraged agencies for years at least, at least in part, to these factors when determining the locations of the headquarters, land offices and other federal buildings.

The new decree comes as the Trump administration is continuing its efforts to reduce the real estate holdings of governments and move many government facilities outside the national capital region and across the country. Trump said that the elimination of these guidelines would make the federal space of offices more profitable and efficient.

Provide the highest quality services in an effective and profitable way, agencies must be where people are, according to the decree.

Dan Mathews, member of the Public Buildings Reform Board and former Commissioner of Public Building Services under the first Trump administration, said that the move of presidents should give agencies more flexibility where they decide to locate their buildings.

These other decrees were more concerned about socio-economic objectives as opposed to what is the most effective way to house federal work, Mathews said in an interview with Federal News Network. I think it will have the effect of creating other options on how the most profitable.

As part of the new Trumps decree, the General Services Administration, which acts as the owner of the governments, will be required to modify two sections of federal regulations on the location and use of federal spaces in order to remove the two previous decrees one of the Clinton administration and the other from the Carter administration.

The location of federal buildings should find the right balance

Norman Dong, former commissioner of Building Public Services in GSA as part of the Obama administration, said that former president Jimmy Cams has helped guide the federal location policy for almost 50 years, but that she has never been supposed to be a rigid or absolute requirement.

The government has been able to consider other factors, including the mission and function of the agency, the security requirements, as well as another federal law which obliges agencies to consider rural sites, Dong said in an interview with Federal News Network. There are several factors to consider, and ultimately, it is a question of finding the right balance between these factors.

The objective of cards was, in part, to use the federal presence in urban areas as a means of trying to stimulate urban development in certain regions or neighborhoods. In Washington, DC, for example, the Equality Employment Committee and the Federal Trade Commission both moved their head office in the Noma district around 2008. During the years that followed, the district has experienced a major peak in urban development and population growth.

But Dong said that agency decisions in their offices also involve many other considerations, such as security costs and needs.

If you look at the FBI offices on the ground, for example, you will see many that are not located in the city center, given the highly specialized nature of these facilities and their security requirements, Dong said. In places like Atlanta or Sacramento, these FBI offices are located far outside the central city.

And over time, Dong said that there had also been an unequal application of the order of the Carter era which prioritized federal buildings in urban areas.

In some cases, it was the main location factor for the federal installation, but in others, it was one element among many, Dong said. With the termination of these two decrees, it emphasizes some of these other factors which have always been one of the decision -making criteria.

Partly, current federal regulations stipulate that agencies should include an emphasis on the location of federal buildings so as to strengthen the cities of nations and make them attractive places to live and work, keep existing urban resources and encourage the development and redevelopment of cities.

During the location in urban areas, the order of the Carter era told agencies to prioritize buildings in centralized community activity areas and other areas recommended by local officials.

The executive decree of the Clinton administration also said that agencies should consider locating buildings in historical properties and historical districts, when appropriate and economically cautious.

If no property of this type is appropriate, then federal agencies must consider other sites developed or not developed in historical districts, the regulations declare. Federal agencies must then consider historical properties outside historical districts, if no appropriate site in a district exists.

But in the Tuesday decree, Trump argued that previous administration efforts did not have the desired effect and finally called for a revision to these regulations on federal buildings.

President Camper Order rather prevented agencies from moving to the installations at a lower cost, wrote Trump. President Clintons' ordinance did not adequately prioritize effective and effective government services.

Trumps changes will likely come into play while agencies accelerate with large strength reductions (RIF) and reorganization plans. A memo of the February White House called on agencies to submit proposals to move federal offices and offices outside the national capital region and in less expensive parties in the country.

In the memo, the White House also told agencies to consolidate regional offices in the field since the provision of efficient services, while aligning office closings or office relocations with actions to return to the office to avoid multiple relocation services for individual employees.

Some agencies are already taking measures for this purpose. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, for example, plans to leave its head office in downtown Washington, DC, although the plans for a new location of the headquarters are not yet clear.

At the same time, GSA seeks to cancel hundreds of leases and establish a new list of federal office buildings marked for an accelerated sale and elimination. The Federal News Network first indicated that the GSA and the Government Ministry of Efficiency had initially ended 1,000 leases, but then fell the layoffs of several hundred leases.

GSA plans to perform five other mass lease reduction cycles by September. The agency has also set an 80% use target for all federal buildings.

Trump took similar measures during his first mandate to reduce and move federal real estate assets to more rural and less expensive areas. In a notable example, the Ministry of Agriculture in 2019 has moved the main research facilities for two of its agencies: the economic research service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

At the time, the objective of the Trump administrations was to reduce the costs on real estate, but the government's responsibility office then noted that the USDA had not taken into account the cost of the attrition of staff when moving the agencies. ERS and NIFA lost between 40% and 60% of staff members during the move to Kansas City, Missouri. When they finally succeeded in the staff, the newly hired employees were less experienced and less diverse.

Some members of the congress try to prevent similar situations from occurring, as more and more agencies should reduce and move federal buildings. In March, the Democratic legislators of the Chamber and the Senate presented the law on the costs of relocations in order to set more strict requirements so that agencies carry out cost-dispatches before moving the buildings permanently.

The sudden derail of these agencies for political reasons not only endangered their critical missions, is also a waste of dollars of taxpayers, said senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD.), Who presented the legislation last month. This bill guarantees that major decisions like these are made in a thoughtful and motivated manner by the best interests of the American people and their taxes.

