Friday Good Friday 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders wish to be kindness and compassion





It is Good Friday, one of the most important days for Christians commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death in Calvary. The day falls on Friday before Easter Sunday and is observed worldwide with respect. On the solemn occasion of the Good Friday, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of the Congress Rahul Gandhi and others extended their greetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifice of Jesus Christ and described the day as a reminder to maintain the values ​​of compassion and kindness. Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness and compassion and to be always tall. May the spirit of peace and conviviality still prevail, “wrote PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter). Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be a big heart. That the spirit of peace and conviviality always prevails. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025 Member of the congress and head of the opposition to Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also shared a sincere message on Good Friday. In a post X, he said: “May this Good Friday fill each heart with compassion, kindness and love, and bring peace to all.” Read more: Good Friday 2025: meaning and fasting practices May this Good Friday fill each heart with compassion, kindness and love, and bring peace to all. pic.twitter.com/ld5ywl5zdj Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi) April 18, 2025 Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo and former chief minister of Delhi shared a message from Good Friday reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and pleading for a path of love, humility and compassion. “On this Good Friday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity. May we go through the path of love, humility and compassion,” he wrote on X. On this Good Friday, let us remember the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity. May we browse the path of love, humility and compassion. Arvind Kejriwal (@arvindkejriwal) April 18, 2025 The president of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge remembers the sacrifices of Jesus Christ and said: “I wish you a good Friday good Friday. That the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice and empathy continues to inspire our actions.” He added: “Let us get the values ​​of humanity, kindness and peace in our shared existence.” I wish you a blessed #Goodfriday. That the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice and empathy continues to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values ​​of humanity, kindness and peace in our shared existence. pic.twitter.com/8oousldjfs Mallikarjun Kharge (@Kharge) April 18, 2025 The former chief minister of Odisha and president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik, also extended his wishes from the Good Friday, stressing love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, harmony and kindness. “That the solemn occasion of #Goodfriday fills our lives of love, compassion and forgiveness. May the day of sacrifice guide us on the path of peace, harmony and kindness,” he wrote on X. Read more: Good Friday Fenday: branches to close in several states on April 18 The head of the congress, Shashi Tharoor, also wished the saint on Friday by sharing photos on his X account. One of the photos said: “Remember his big sacrifice.” #Goodfriday pic.twitter.com/0hulbwqv Shashi Tharoor (@Shashitharoor) April 18, 2025 The president of the Ysr Congress Party, Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy, thought about the Good Friday, remembering the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and stressing the values ​​of love, forgiveness, patience and hope. On this Good Friday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity and reflect on the power of love, forgiveness, patience and hope, he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/good-friday-2025-pm-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-arvind-kejriwal-shashi-tharoor-share-their-wishes-19590849.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

