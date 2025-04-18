Trump wants interest rates below; FSU SHOOTINGExBulletin





The best stories of today

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen yesterday met immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Abrego Garcia is the man of Maryland who was illegally expelled in Salvador last month. He is detained in a notorious mega-prison in Salvador, where the Trump administration sends people expelled from the United States, the White House insists that Garcia will not return to the United States despite the order of a federal judge to facilitate his return.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly expelled in Salvador, speaks to the media before entering by the Federal Court on April 15, 2025 to Greenbelt, Md. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Hide Tenness

Toggle Legend Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images The spokesman for the White House Kush Desai said that the meeting between Hollen and Abrego Garcia showed that the Democrats favored the well-being of a “foreign illegal terrorist MS-13”. However, ABREGO GARCIA's lawyers contest the claim that he was in the gang and stresses that he has no criminal record in the United States, said Ryland Barton of NPR. Yesterday, the fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration’s appeal of an order forcing civil servants to be deposited about the expulsion of Abrego Garcia. Officials must now explain what they are doing to bring him back, or they could appeal, explains Barton, this time at the Supreme Court.

A 20 -year -old man is in detention after a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee left two dead and six hospitalized people, according to the police. The alleged shooter has been identified as Phoenix Ikner, son of a current and long -standing assistant from Leon County. The Walter McNeil sheriff says he had access to his mother's weapon during the shooting.

Ikner was a member of the advisory committee for young people in the Sheriff department and had in -depth training with the department, says Greg Allen of NPR first. A hunting rifle was also recovered on the scene, but the police do not believe that they were used during the shooting. The reason behind the shooting is not known so far, as the police have said that the suspect would not speak after his arrest. This is not the first shoot on the FSU campus. In 2014, a shooter pulled in a crowded library there, injuring three people before being killed by the police.

President Trump criticizes the federal reserve for not having reduced interest rates, even if his prices make this more difficult. Yesterday, while speaking with journalists from the oval office, Trump suggested that there was a wave of people demanding lower rates. Until now, most of this pressure comes from the president. In an article on social networks, Trump said that “termination of the president of the Fed,” the termination, cannot come quickly enough “.

Powell insists that he plans to finish the rest of his mandate as president of the Fed, which takes place until May 2026. He also says that Trump does not have the legal power to dismiss him for a disagreement on interest rates. Scott Horsley of NPR said during the Nixon era, the Fed bowed against the pressure of the White House to reduce interest rates, resulting in obstinately high inflation, which lasted the best of a decade. The fight against inflation was complicated by Trump's prices, which increase the prices and make all the United States more expensive. Images

The devastating civil war of Sudan entered its third year this week. Since the start of the fighting in April 2023 between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group of the rapid support forces, Khartoum, tens of thousands of people have lost their lives. The nation faces the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people suffering from famine, according to the United Nations. The foreign ministers of 20 countries met on Tuesday in London to restart peace talks. During his opening remarks, the host of the Conference, the British Foreign Minister David Lammy, said: “Many have abandoned Sudan. It's bad … We just can't look away.” Consult these photos documenting the crisis.

Weekend choice

Propagation of desserts found in the new cooking book, Malai Morgan Ione Yeager / Malai Hide Legend

Babinet Legend Morgan Ione Yeager / Malai

Find out what NPR looks, reads and listening this weekend:

Films: Michael B. Jordan embodies the twin brothers in the supernatural thriller Sinners, who returns to their hometown to install a juke joint. However, they are warned by a spiritual healer about people who make music so true that it evokes the spirits and pierces the veil between life and death. Click here to consult the trailer.

TV: A very rich guy, played by Jon Hamm, reacts to become less rich by turning to a life of crime in your friends and neighbors. In addition, documentaries to a comedy, this is what is this week.

Books: Vanishing World by Sayaka Murata concerns a Japan where to design children via artificial insemination is the norm and physical sex is taboo. Discover these four other new notable readings this week.

Music: at midnight, new albums of a third of Boygenius, two thirds of the drops of Carolina chocolate and a quarter of radio on the radio were published. Listen to the best songs of each album on the organized NPR Music playlist.

Food: Pooja Bavishi is on a mission to change the way ice cream is perceived in the United States with its South Asian inspiration and the kitchen book, Malai. Leila Fadel de Morning Edition visited Bavishi in her DC shop, where they sampered ice cream and discussed Bavishi's passion in career.

3 things to know before passing the first episode of Tiny Desk Radio will start with the original story behind Tiny Desk and Spotlight some of his “greatest successes”. Here is an overview. Texas legislature plans to ban almost all hemp products consumable with THC, as some legislators say that the company has caused health problems and has authorized sales to minors. Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson, was charged yesterday for two trunchers and one murder by using a firearm fire.

This newsletter was published by Dennis.

