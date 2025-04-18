SC Clubs Former Governor of Punjab Cheemas Case with Imran Khans Plea





Islamabad-The Supreme Court merged on Friday the Umar Sarfraz Cheemas affair with that of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief judge of SC Yahya Afridi held the procedure of the case concerning the riots of May 9 against the former governor of Punjab, Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

During the procedure, the CJP Afridi said that the case would now be heard next week alongside the case of the founders of the PTI.

Judge Yahya Afridi pointed out that the court asked for coherence in decisions related to cases of physical dismissal, adding that the case of the founders of the PTI and the Umar Sarfraz Cheemas affair concern physical dismissal.

During the hearing, Cheemas’s lawyer argued that his client had been arrested before the FIR registration. In response, the lawyer for the governments of Punjab said that the court had even granted a single day of pre -trial detention for Umar Sarfraz Cheema and that a pistol had not yet been recovered from him.

Later, the court postponed the hearing until April 24.

On April 16, SC had rejected a plea asking for a written order to allow a meeting between the lawyer and the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

A bench of three SC members led by the chief judge of the Pakistani judge Yahya Afridi heard the appeal linked to the pre -trial detention of the founder of the PTI in the affairs of May 9.

During the hearing, the lawyer of Imran Khans Salman Safdar and the special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi had appeared before the court.

During the procedure, the special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi had argued that the polygraph and vocal correspondence of the PTI founder were still pending.

The physical dismissal is only required for these two tests, but the founder of the PTI did not cooperate, he said.

Imran Khans Salman Safdar's lawyer had replied, saying that my client faces more than 300 cases. In order to obtain instructions from him, I ask the Supreme Court to issue special instructions. If the court allows, I will be able to meet him.

At this point, the chief judge Yahya Afridi had noticed, you can go ahead and meet him whenever you need it; We do not issue any written order. You can meet him without an order of the court that the meeting will occur.

The court would tackle the case on April 23.

Imran Khans Sisters, Omar Ayub among the leaders of PTI arrested outside the Adiala prison

