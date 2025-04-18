Roy Suryo compares the Jokowi diploma with Hatta exhibited on the Rotterdam campus





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The members of the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) as well as the expert in telematics Roy Suryo compared the diploma of Joko Widodo with a diploma belonging to Proclamator Mohammad Hatta.

Roy said Mohammad Hatta continued his studies at the University of Nederlandse Handels-Hoogeschool (NHH), now Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam, after obtaining his Handelschool diploma in Padang. In the Netherlands, Hatta conducted the study of Handelswetenschappen at the Faculty of Economy from 1921 and graduated in 1932 with the title Doctorandus of De Economische Wetenschappen.

“Now, all the people who visit the Rotterdam campus can attend his replica diploma posted in the building of the Library of the Urasmus University Campus as a form of international tribute to Moh. Hatta,” Roy Suryo said in a press release in Tempo, April 17, 2025.

According to Roy, the diploma was very proud because Hatta was considered a former historic student and world leaders who had studied on the campus.

So, said Roy, without the need to seek reasons of refuge behind the information law number 14 of 2008 or protection against personal data number 27 of 2022. According to him, it was clear that the diploma of Mohammad Hatta was proven as original and boasting of all Indonesians to install on the Dutch campus.

“Although the diploma cannot be photographed, it cannot be seen that and that all the cameras and the HP are collected first, it is the name of the blame,” said Roy.

Roy Suryo was none other than the diploma of former president Jokowi who could not be photographed. He claimed to be surprised because Jokowi prohibits journalists from not being able to photograph his diploma.

Previously, Jokowi had shown his diplomas to the media crew at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday April 16, 2025. The diploma shown by Jokowi going from the elementary, Junior High, high school diplomas, from Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta.

The moment took place before the mass arrival of the Ulama team and the activists of the defenders (TPUA) at the Jokowi residence on April 16 yesterday. At that time, a certain number of media crews in front of the house of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka were invited to enter by the help of Jokowi. However, before entering the house, journalists were invited to collect mobile phones or cameras at the front and not brought inside.

Before showing his diplomas, Jokowi warned that the diplomas were not photographed. Jokowi then showed his diplomas on the map. There are two cards he has shown. A card contains a diploma of elementary elementary jokowi in high school, while another card contains a UGM diploma. Jokowi also showed one by one by a diploma in the media crew.

The first diploma presented by Jokowi was a secondary school diploma in the state of Surakarta 6 (solo). In addition, he showed the diploma of the public intermediary school of Surakarta 1 (SMPN), as well as the diploma of the primary school of the state of Tirtoyoso Surakarta (SDN).

Finally, Jokowi showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The card in which there is a UGM diploma in the writing of the UGM. In each diploma, Jokowi's photo is seen according to its school level. At the UGM diploma, Jokowi's photo wore glasses.

But Jokowi was reluctant to show his diploma when he received representatives from TPUA in his residence, solo, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The meeting lasted around 30 minutes. During the meeting, Jokowi did not have his diploma to them. TPUA is a group that has questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

Jokowi's legal team said the reason why Jokowi had not shown his original diploma in TPUA to anticipate the possibility of using the question of political interests.

“Requests (showing a diploma) should not test the truth, but get stuck,” said Rivai Kusumanegara, one of Jokowi's legal teams, at a press conference in Avant, South Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025.

Rivai also revealed that the reason for the diplomas should not be photographed. He said that a copy of the diploma circulating in the mass media had enough to trigger a new problem on the form of fonts and photos, instead of reducing controversy. However, Rivai stressed that the legal team would show the Jokowi diploma to the public if there was an order of the organizations or the courts responsible for the application of the laws.

“We will actively show that to the officials of the application of laws about to officially request,” he said.

Sukma Kanthi Nurani and Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article

