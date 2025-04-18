Steve Bannon issues a Donald Trump tax reductions for the rich





Steve Bannon issued a warning to President Donald Trump against the extension of tax discounts for the rich.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment by e-mail on Thursday.

Why it matters

The economy remains one of the most important questions for voters, who have dealt with years of high inflation after the COVVI-19 pandemic. On the campaign track, Trump highlighted the economy and its plans to combat inflation, but economists warn that some of Trump's policies such as prices can trigger higher prices for American consumers.

What to know

Trump and the Congress Republicans are considering several tax reductions as part of his economic policy of the second mandate, but Bannon, a former Trump advisor, warned Thursday in a position Gettr that the cuts would not be enough to meet American economic challenges.

He warned that the tax reductions alone would aggravate the national deficit, which amounts to more than 1.3 billion of dollars, according to the US Treasury department, in response to a slate article signaling that the Republicans did not extend the tax reductions to the rich “began as almost a joke”.

Bannon, however, wrote that the idea “certainly did not start as a joke”.

Steven Bannon talks to journalists outside the Federal Court in Washington, DC, October 21, 2022. Steven Bannon talks to journalists outside the Federal Court in Washington, DC, October 21, 2022. Chip Somodvilla / Getty Images Images

“No tax on advice, no tax on overtime, no social security tax – without reducing massive expenses or dramatic growth that mathematics dictates that you cannot extend tax reductions to higher support without causing even more deficit …” said Bannon.

Bannon is a key support from Trump who even launched a third potential mandate for the president, although the American Constitution will prevent him from running again.

His comments come in the middle of speculation that certain tax reductions for the rich may not be extended in the new Trump tax reductions.

Senator Kevin Cramer, a Northern Dakota Republican, told NBC News that there had been a higher tax rate for the rich, but it is not clear if a majority of Republicans would be on board.

“It's so fun to be a republican these days, just to look at the transformation, where sudden people go-when you think about it, why do we worry so much about it?” Cramer said at the exit. “So, whether it allows them to go up a little or even to reduce more of some of the other things – there is a populism that grows in the party, even among those of us with powdered wigs.”

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, refused to exclude the possibility that the tax reductions are not extended for the rich Americans in an interview with Bloomberg. But Punchbowl News reported that the head of the majority of the room, Steve Scalie, answered the idea saying “No. No. No.” No. “

On the campaign track, Trump stressed policies like not needing advice taxes, aimed at benefiting from more Americans in the working class. Critics have long accused the GOP of prioritizing tax reductions for the rich to the detriment of others who need economic relief.

Bannon, who called for more concentration to tackle the deficit, said in an episode of his War Room podcast last year that the billionaire class should make sacrifices to help the United States avoid a financial crisis.

“The deficit in the United States is now more than 60% of GDP,” said Bannon. “It is unbearable. Right now, we are making deficits of 1.5 to 2 dollars per year. We have warned for years that it was not durable, and now, at the end of 2024 and early 2025, he returned home to perch.”

What people say

The White House, in a press release this month: “If the Congress does not extend the Trump tax reductions, the Americans will be stuck with the greatest increase in taxes in history.”

Bobby Kogan, principal director of federal fiscal policy for the Center for American Progress, wrote: “In fact, the Center for American Progress reveals that the loss of income would end up fully canceling any financial gain in a tax reduction for American households on average, which leaves them less well than if tax cuts were authorized to expire in time.

What happens next

Many Trump tax reductions should expire at the end of the year if the congress does not choose to renew them. The Republicans control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, they would therefore not need democratic support if they attach tax reductions to reconciliation.

