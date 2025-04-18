Politics
Erdogan condemns Gaza's devastation: “Defense of Palestine defends humanity”
In a powerful speech to the parliamentary group supporting the Palestine meeting in Istanbul on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a scathing criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza and called for immediate international action to support Palestinian rights and sovereignty.
The Turkish leader called the Palestinian struggle “not only defend an oppressed people” but rather “defend humanity, peace and justice”, considering it as “a question of dignity for a people who was subjected to all kinds of oppression, barbarism and massacres for almost a century”.
Humanitarian disaster in Gaza
Addressing parliamentarians gathered at the Conrad hotel, Erdogan has provided a striking assessment of the humanitarian crisis which took place in Gaza since October 7, 2023. According to figures cited by the president, nearly 60,000 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli military campaign, with women and children constituting the majority of victims.
“The Israeli government is massaging our Palestinian brothers and sisters in a complete state of frenzy, regardless of children, women, babies or the elderly,” said Erdogan. “More than 7% of the population has been killed or disabled.”
The Turkish President underlined the targeting of journalists, noting that 212 media workers were killed when they were trying to report on the conflict. He specifically mentioned a recent incident in which a journalist was killed alongside ten members of his family.
“Hundreds of doctors, nurses and health personnel were targeted by bullets. The humanitarian workers have been killed. Babies have visibly lost their lives because they could not find medications, water or food,” said Erdogan, painting a complete image of devastation.
The destruction of the Gaza infrastructure was just as serious, Erdogan declaring that around 80% of the buildings have been destroyed. “Gaza was devastated to the point where there is no stone on stone,” he said, describing “a massive heap of rubble of more than 50 million tonnes”.
International silence and complicity
An important part of Erdogan's address was devoted to criticizing what he described as international indifference to suffering in Gaza. The Turkish president expressed a particular disappointment with regard to Western nations and media organizations which historically defended human rights and press freedom.
“Journalists are killed and international press organizations are watching. Children are killed and human rights defenders are watching. Health workers are killed, and the Western world is watching,” said Erdogan, employing a powerful rhetorical model to underline his point.
He directly questioned the main international media, asking: “Where is the BBC, where is CNN and the others?” Erdogan continued: “Is there someone in the world who sees when humanity is killed in Gaza, when children, babies, women die in flames, when journalists are executed?”
The Turkish president also criticized the international system more broadly, declaring that “in Gaza, the international system failed the test”. He specifically mentioned that the United Nations organizations in the European Union have “poorly performed this exam, violating the principles they claim to defend”.
Erdogan also recognized the gaps in the Islamic world, saying: “I say that with a heavy heart, with my cardiac bleeding: the Islamic world unfortunately did not achieve what we expected.”
Legitimacy of the Palestinian resistance
Erdogan strongly rejected efforts to characterize Gaza's resistance such as terrorism, causing a direct parallel with the own story of Trkiye. “The struggle of our brothers and sisters in Gaza is no different from the struggle of independence that our nation led against invaders a century ago,” he said. “The Palestinian resistance movement, in our opinion, is a movement of national forces.”
He stressed that the Palestinians have been resisting the occupation for a century, not only the last 18 months. “They have been writing an epic of resistance for a century against a occupying and invasive state that does not take into account international law,” said Erdogan.
The Turkish President has also discussed the blocking of humanitarian aid since March 2, accusing the Israeli government of trying to “eliminate the innocent people that they could not kill with bombs by sagging them essentially, by depriving them of water and medicine”.
Looking towards the future, Erdogan described Trkiye's priorities to resolve the conflict: to make an immediate permanent cease-fire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gazans and guarantee the complete withdrawal of the Gaza occupation forces.
He expressed strong support for the two -state solution, stressing that there is no alternative to this approach. Erdogan insisted on the creation of “an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital”.
The Turkish President firmly rejected all the proposals that would move the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, whatever the way these plans could be packed: “Regardless of the packaging it arrives, any offer that required the Palestinians of the land in which they have lived for thousands of years have no value.”
Erdogan concluded his speech with a powerful affirmation of solidarity: “Gaza belongs to the Gazans. Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people. We will continue to defend the Palestinian cause even if we are left alone. ”
