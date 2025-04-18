The Chinese President engages in the charming offensive in Southeast Asia as a region of American prices

Timing could not be better for Chinese President Xi Jinping while rolling up UPA Tour of three Southeast Asian countries in the middle of the press of the growing prices of US President Donald Trump.

“This is a very intelligent decision,” said Gil Lan, an associate professor in the Department of Law and Business of the Ted Rogers School of Management of the Toronto Metropolitan University.

The five -day XI visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia was an effort to consolidate the allies and support in the region and present to Beijingas a stable and reliable partner as a result of Radical prices announced by Trump Earlier this month on the countries of the world, including particularly high samples from the places of Asia-South-East, there was on the itinerary of the Chinese chief.

“It is an excellent opportunity for China to position itself at the head of the order of world exchanges. And it was an opportunity which was granted to it by the States,” said Lan.

The Chinese chief visited Cambodia for the last time nine years ago and Malaysia 12 years ago.

On April 2, Trump announced 46% of “reciprocal” prices on Vietnam, 24% on Malaysia and 49% on Cambodia, although in a subject, the President took a 10% break for 90 days.

China, the only aberrant value, faces 145% of the United States prices.

On Wednesday, XI inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. His tour in Southeast Asia was an effort to consolidate the allies and support in the region and present Beijing as a stable and reliable partner. (Vincent Thian / Pool / The Associated Press)

Maintain the global free trade system

In Hanoi on Monday, his first judgment, XI was welcomed by Vietnamespres -Chair Luong Cuong with a special ceremony. According to A declaration of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Chinese president said that the two countries “strengthen strategic determination, jointly opposing the acts of unilateral intimidation, would confirm the global free trade system and maintain industrial channels and world supply chains”.

“He received the highest level of VIP reception that they could afford anyone,” said Ben Bland, director of the Asia-Pacific Chatham House program, a London-based reflection group.

For Bland, the timing is “quite practical” because the United States looks very unilateral, coercive, even “.

Look | In Vietnam XI positions China as a rules based on the rules: XI positions China as a business -based trade defender when visiting Vietnam China and Vietnam have expressed their support for the maintenance of a multilateral commercial regime centered on the World Trade Organization, in a joint declaration published Tuesday at the end of a two -day visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Xi Jinping can present a face of China as reliable, reliable and open and honest in its dialogue with its partners, despite its Own history of coercive behavior Towards Southeast Asia, ironically, “he said.

During his second judgment, XI and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, president of this year Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (Asean) wereshould discuss a free trade agreementBetween China and the group of 10 members, according to reports.

Xi's The last judgment was CambodiaArriving Thursday in Phnom Penh to a warm welcome from the head of the King of the State Norodom Sihamonion The 50th anniversary of April 17, 1975, the acquisition of Cambodia by the Communist Khmer Rouge.

XI also Métcambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. In addition to discussions on the strengthening of bilateral links and regional and international issues, several agreements should be signed in cooperation in various sectors.

Trump answered a question on the south-eastern Tourine of Xi, the Oval Office on Monday, during a bilateral meeting with the presenter of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

“It's a great meeting. We meet, like, trying to understand:” How to screw the United States of America? “” He said.

Trade and infrastructure

Chinese diplomacy in Southeast Asia has been underway for decades. He was Anase's largest trading partner Since 2009 and in 2024, Chinese-Asean trade has been estimated at 998 billion US dollars.

To get a better idea of ​​growing economic ties, trade between Anase and China has more than doubled between 2010 and 2019, and quadruple since the creation of the ASEAN-Chine Trade Agreement in goods in 2005.

But it is not only Xior's last visit to the commercial links that report a strengthening relationship in the region. For the LAN of the Metropolitan University of Toronto, direct foreign investment is also an indicator.

A worker awaits a ceremony to mark the installation of the first track of the East Coast Rail Liaison Project in Gebeng, in the State of Pahang, Malaysia, December 11, 2023. The project, which is part of the Chinese belt and road initiative, links the west coast of Malaysias to the Eastern rural states. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)

In the past decade, China has spent billions of dollars in the construction of infrastructure projects within the framework of its Belt and Road initiativeIncluding high -speed rail between Thailand and China, highways and roads in Cambodia, and a rail and power plant in Vietnam.

“What [Southeast Asian countries] I probably want to do now, quietly assures China that they still exchange with China and always a partner with China, but do not appear on the radar to upset the President of the United States “” Lansaid.

Economic and territorial conflicts

However, what seems to be a proclamation of a stronger Asia-Pacific block is not without fractive elements, both economically and geopolitically.

THE Foreign Relations CouncilA New York -based reflection group referred in September “the affirmation” of Tochina in its demands of sovereignty over the Southern China Sea and the unexploited oil and natural gas which increased tension with its neighbors, in particular the Philippines.

Beijing also used economic coercion in countries, such as strict health checks, then a complete ban, on Bananas imported from the Philippines In 2012 in response to Manila's territorial claims on the Southern China Sea.

A ship from the Chinese Coast Guard draws a water cannon towards a Philippin replenishment ship on its way to a mission in the second Shoal in Thomas, in the Southern China Sea on March 5, 2024. (Adrian Portugal / Reuters)

Canada and stake in these waters. In August, the Canadian Minister of National Defense, Bill Blair,met his Australian counterpartVice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Marles, to discuss the strengthening of their defense cooperation in the region, probably as a means of containing China.

The conflict in the southern China Sea could Potentially disturbing 5.5 billions of commerce dollars.

These clashes do not evaporate overnight, said Bland, by Chatham House.

“It is quite possible to be wary of the two major powers, or even on the sidelines to improve your relations with the two major powers at the same time,” he said, referring to China and the United States

At the same time, China also courts other neighbors, such as Japan and South Korea. In March, the best diplomats from the three countries held their first economic meeting in five years.

Despite this, there are still routine skirmishes in the eastern China Sea on demands on what China refers like the Diaoyu Islands and Japan call the Senkaku Islands.

Despite a persistent feeling of distrust, the threat and the unpredictability of Donald Trump could very well inspire countries to work more closely together.

“At the end of this, you might see a stronger Asia,” said Lan. “It is not necessarily the world that turns to Asia, however. It is the world that turns away from the United States”