PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk a few days before the visit of Vance India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had discussed his country's potential to collaborate with the United States on “technology and innovation” during a conversation with Elon Musk. Friday, Modi shared an article on X detailing his telephone conversation with the technological billionaire and said that they had revisited subjects from their meeting in Washington earlier this year. Modi's conversation with Musk intervenes while India endeavors to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with the United States to compensate for the weight of the potential prices of US President Donald Trump. He also arrives a few days before the four-day trip to the American vice-president JD Vance in India.

“We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation,” wrote Modi in his article on X. He added that India has remained “determined to advance our partnerships with the United States” in these areas. Musk, who is considered to be close to Trump and also leads the Ministry of Government (DOGE), plans to make forays in India with his business plans. In March, Starlink signed an agreement with two of the largest telecommunications companies in India to bring Internet satellite to India and awaited government approval to start providing its services. Tesla could finally make her debut and started to hire for a dozen jobs in Delhi and Mumbai. He would also be looking for exhibition halls in the two cities. Meanwhile, Vance should meet Modi on April 21, the first day of his trip, for discussions on economic, commercial and geopolitical ties. He will be accompanied by his children and his wife USHA VANCE whose parents have emigrated to the United States of the state of southern India in Andhra Pradesh. The visit is added to the backdrop of an intensifying trade war between the United States and China. Trump also slapped India with 27% of American prices on April 2, before announcing a 90 -day break. Since then, Delhi and Washington have worked at the end of commercial negotiations. Follow BBC News India on Instagram,, YouTube,, Twitter And Facebook.

