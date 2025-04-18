Politics
Jokowi wants to send a message to Megawati or PDIP
Jakarta, Kompas TV – The visit of a number of assistant ministers and ministers from the Red and White Cabinet in Solo, Central Java, met the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), triggered political speculation.
The political observer Adi Prayitno said that the meeting was not only a rally of Eid, but could be a political signal addressed to the president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle or PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI.
Indeed, the relationship of Jokowi with the party carrying the head of the bull of the white mouth spread after the presidential election in 2024.
Read also: denies the question of Twin Sun due to Sowan in Solo, Bahlil: Do not be politicized
“For fear that the real political message will no longer be obvious to be transmitted to Megawati and PDIP,” said Adi in the Kompas Petang program on Kompas TV, Friday (04/18/2025).
Adi suspected that the visit of the assistant of President Prabowo suffered solo could in fact be interpreted as a form of consolidation of Jokowi's political power after retirement, as well as a signal that the influence was not up.
“For fear that the number of assistant ministers and ministers who then come solo can meet Mr. Jokowi is what is called the consolidation of Jokowismen as a form that Pak Jokowi is no longer a president and is no longer a PDIP framework, but still as a figure which is quite powerful,” said Adi.
“If that is only limited to visiting friendship, there may be no problem. But when there is a declaration of two ministers, for example, who said that Mr. Jokowi is a boss, yes of course, then causes speculation that is quite wild. What does that mean? It should be avoided,” said Adi.
He considered that the declaration became sensitive, since the ministers and subministers who came solo were known to be close to Jokowi.
He stressed the importance of maintaining the political communication of civil servants, in particular during the transition from the Jokowi government to President Prabowo.
Uncontrolled communication can have a negative impact on the image and stability of the new government.
ADI also addressed the term “twin” which returned to the recent political dynamic.
In fact, concerns about the existence of two power centers in government are not without reason.
“Naturally, then the class of Pak Mardani Ali will be (PKS politician) also spoke and warned the twin sun.
Previously, the chief of the presidential communication office Hasan Nasbi denied the question of the “Twin Sun” after a certain number of presidential ministers Prabowo suffered visited or Sowan at the residence of the former president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last week.
Read also: answer on the question of Prabowo-Jokowi 'Kembar Sun', Pdip: Remember Vision, a president
Hasan said Prabowo ministers visited Jokowi's house to limit themselves to gathering at the time of Lebaran 2025.
The former Jokowi volunteer in the 2012 Jakarta elections asked the public not to politically interpret the minister's visit to Jokowi's house.
“The gathering of Lebaran Silaturahmi should not be dotted with political interpretations. We are still in the atmosphere of Eid and by fiddling with fraternity relations,” said Hasan on Monday (04/14/2025), quoted by the journalist of Kompas TV Report, Cindy Permadi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/587803/pengamat-soal-menteri-prabowo-ke-solo-jokowi-ingin-sampaikan-pesan-ke-megawati-atau-pdip
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Promotions and relegations in national and regional championships
- The Supreme Court temporarily prevents Trump from deporting more Venezuelan migrants
- Putin indicates Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
- 4.3 Size earthquake mentioned in us
- Turkey prohibits elective cesareans in private medical centers
- Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, Matias Maccelli
- Listen, because the Biden said in the first public notes since he left the office
- Africa's MPOX Plan Updated – VAX-Be-Be-Travel Before Transfer
- Prerequisite for the Chinese-Pakistani community with a shared future under the direction of President Xi Jinping
- Donald Trump's approval rating on the economy plunges to record a low poll
- The American vice-president rents the Islamic tradition of Indonesia to be able to inspire the world in today's memory, April 20, 2017
- Clodagh Rodgers Death: Former UK EUROVISION participants died at age 78