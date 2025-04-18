Jokowi wants to send a message to Megawati or PDIP

Jakarta, Kompas TV – The visit of a number of assistant ministers and ministers from the Red and White Cabinet in Solo, Central Java, met the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), triggered political speculation.

The political observer Adi Prayitno said that the meeting was not only a rally of Eid, but could be a political signal addressed to the president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle or PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI.

Indeed, the relationship of Jokowi with the party carrying the head of the bull of the white mouth spread after the presidential election in 2024.

Read also: denies the question of Twin Sun due to Sowan in Solo, Bahlil: Do not be politicized

“For fear that the real political message will no longer be obvious to be transmitted to Megawati and PDIP,” said Adi in the Kompas Petang program on Kompas TV, Friday (04/18/2025).

Adi suspected that the visit of the assistant of President Prabowo suffered solo could in fact be interpreted as a form of consolidation of Jokowi's political power after retirement, as well as a signal that the influence was not up.

“For fear that the number of assistant ministers and ministers who then come solo can meet Mr. Jokowi is what is called the consolidation of Jokowismen as a form that Pak Jokowi is no longer a president and is no longer a PDIP framework, but still as a figure which is quite powerful,” said Adi.

“If that is only limited to visiting friendship, there may be no problem. But when there is a declaration of two ministers, for example, who said that Mr. Jokowi is a boss, yes of course, then causes speculation that is quite wild. What does that mean? It should be avoided,” said Adi.

He considered that the declaration became sensitive, since the ministers and subministers who came solo were known to be close to Jokowi.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the political communication of civil servants, in particular during the transition from the Jokowi government to President Prabowo.

Uncontrolled communication can have a negative impact on the image and stability of the new government.

ADI also addressed the term “twin” which returned to the recent political dynamic.

In fact, concerns about the existence of two power centers in government are not without reason.

“Naturally, then the class of Pak Mardani Ali will be (PKS politician) also spoke and warned the twin sun.

Previously, the chief of the presidential communication office Hasan Nasbi denied the question of the “Twin Sun” after a certain number of presidential ministers Prabowo suffered visited or Sowan at the residence of the former president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last week.

Read also: answer on the question of Prabowo-Jokowi 'Kembar Sun', Pdip: Remember Vision, a president

Hasan said Prabowo ministers visited Jokowi's house to limit themselves to gathering at the time of Lebaran 2025.

The former Jokowi volunteer in the 2012 Jakarta elections asked the public not to politically interpret the minister's visit to Jokowi's house.

“The gathering of Lebaran Silaturahmi should not be dotted with political interpretations. We are still in the atmosphere of Eid and by fiddling with fraternity relations,” said Hasan on Monday (04/14/2025), quoted by the journalist of Kompas TV Report, Cindy Permadi.