Trump says that the dismissal of the Fed Powells chair cannot come quickly enough '





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, attacked the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell on Thursday for not having reduced interest rates and said he could dismiss him if he wanted, renewing a threat from his first mandate which could cause a major legal confrontation on the issue of long -standing political independence of central banks.

If I want it, it came out of there very quickly, believe me, said Trump in the oval office while answering journalists' questions during a visit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I'm not happy with him.

The President of the Council of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Jerome Powell, speaks during an event organized by the Chicago Economic Club on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Chicago. (AP photo / Erin Hooley)

Trumps' comments followed a publication on his social media site in which the Republican president called Powell to reduce the short -term interest rate of the federal government and said that the termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough! The term Fed chairs ended in May 2026.

Powell was initially appointed by Trump in 2017 and was appointed to another four -year term by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022. At a press conference in November, Powell said he would not move if Trump asked him to resign and, in remarks on Wednesday, clearly said that our independence was a law. He added: were not removable except for the cause. We serve very long terms, apparently endless terms.

AP Audio: Trump suggests that he can withdraw the president of the Fed Powell, saying that he is not satisfied with him on interest rates

Trumps' criticisms stem from his point of view that, as he said on Thursday, we have essentially no inflation. The Fed strongly increased rates in 2022 and 2023 to slow down loans and expenses and tame inflation, which regularly dropped a peak of 9.1% in 2022 to 2.4% last month. Inflation is not far from the federal government's objective of 2%. The Fed even reduced rates three times at the end of last year.

But since then, Powell and most other FED political decision -makers have stressed that they have kept pending rates due to the uncertainty created by Trumps scanning prices, including a 10% tax on all imports and a 145% levy on imports from China.

In the remarks on Wednesday in Chicago, Powell reiterated that the Fed was waiting for greater clarity before making movements and said that the prices would probably aggravate inflation.

Powell constantly argued that the Fed is independent of politics, a position that the Fed chairs have underlined since at least the 1970s. At the time, the Fed was largely considered to be aggravation of a series of 15 years of high inflation by giving in to the requests of President Richard Nixon to maintain low interest rates in the prospect of the 1972 elections.

Economic research has suggested that an independent central bank is more likely to keep inflation under control, because it is more willing to do unpopular things, such as interest rates, to combat the price increase. Wall Street investors also largely prefer an independent Fed, although the stock market does not seem to react to the comments of Trumps.

AP Audio: Trump is entered on interest rates and says that the termination of the president of the Fed Powells cannot come quickly enough

Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed would base its decisions only on what is best for all Americans.

This is the only thing that was going to do, said Powell. Never was going to be influenced by political pressure.

He also suggested that the central bank will focus on the fight against inflation as a result of prices, which would probably mean that they would maintain high rates.

Trump complains that interest rates are still increasing because we have a president of the federal reserve that makes politics. However, longer -term rates increased after Trump announced his commercial sanctions.

President Donald Trump is listening to the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Blank Office on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is listening to the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Blank Office on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Trump and his economic team members said they would like longer -term interest rates to drop, making Americans cheaper to borrow to buy houses, cars and devices. However, the Fed controls a short -term rate and can only indirectly affect borrowing costs in the longer term.

A case before the Supreme Court could allow a president to more easily dismiss senior officials, such as the president of the Fed, in independent agencies. In question, two Trump layoffs, which justice has been able to stand while they consider the case.

Powell said he was watching the case closely, but that he may not apply to the Fed, since the court has made exemptions from the Central Bank. Lawyers of the Trump administration, seeking to restrict the objective of the case, also argued that it does not imply the Fed.

In a campaign interview in 2024 with Bloomberg News, Trump said that he would allow Powell to serve his mandate as president. Earlier this month, Trumps, the best economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, said in a television interview that he would not be sure not to be political coercion on the Fed.

Powell started Trumps in the second term in a relatively secure location with a low unemployment rate and inflation progressing closer to the target of 2% of the federal government, conditions which could have saved him from the criticism of the presidents.

But Trumps' prices have increased the threat of a recession with higher inflationary pressures and slower growth, a difficult place for Powell, whose mandate is to stabilize prices and maximize employment. The economy weakening due to Trumps' movements, the president seems to try to blame Powell.

On April 2, Trump deployed an increase in pricing hikes based on American trade deficits with other nations, causing a financial market reaction which almost immediately led him to announce a 90 -day break.

Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs have increased their probability that a recession can begin. Consumers are increasingly pessimistic in surveys on their job prospects and fearing that inflation would be carried out as the cost of import taxes is transmitted to them.

The Laboratory of the Budget of the University of Yale estimated that the increase in inflationary pressures of the prices would be equal to the loss of $ 4,900 in an average American household.

The journalist of Associated Press, Sagar Meghani, contributed to this report.

