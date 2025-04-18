Erdogan: Turkey will support Palestine even if it is left alone to news from Fakti.bg – World





“Turkey will continue to support Palestine even if it is left alone. The solution to the Palestinian problem is only possible on the basis of two states,” Tak Tayyip Erdogan said in Istanbul at the first meeting of the parliamentary group in support of Palestine. “There is no alternative to the two-state solution to the Palestinian question. Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people. We will continue our tireless struggle until the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem inside the borders of 1967, even if we are left alone,” said Erdogan. According to him, “the international system has failed in Gaza”. “International law has become a tool to strengthen the power of the fort, rather than establishing justice.” I regret with regret and with tears in my eyes, I declare that, unfortunately, the Islamic world could not achieve what was expected, “noted the Turkish president.

Erdogan also accused Israel of hampering the stabilization of the situation in Syria and Lebanon. “The strikes on Syria and Lebanon show that the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want peace and tranquility in the Middle East. This madness, which constitutes a threat to the countries of the region, must be put to its end as soon as possible, if not the fire will soon burn those who train it,” said the Turkish chief. He expressed hope that Netanyahu sooner or later “will be brought before the international genocide courts”. In the Gaza Strip. The Turkish president recalled that his country had completely arrested trade with Israel in 2024 and increased humanitarian aid in Palestine. “We have continued to provide humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers and sisters. With the support of the frateral countries of the region, we have delivered more than 101,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, “said Erdogan. The meeting, organized on the initiative of Turkey, was assisted by speakers of parliaments of 13 countries, including Palestine, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Senegal, Jordan, Bahrain.

