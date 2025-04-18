Politics
Tn cm Stalin goes back to the PM Modi on the crying for the funds notes, recalls its declarations as a Gujarat cm
The chief minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin. File | Photo credit: S. Siva Saravanan
The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, Friday April 18, 2025) reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his declarations as Minister of Gujarat in search of funds from the Union Government. He also asked if the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, could guarantee that the delimitation would not reduce the representation of the Tamil Nadus, would exempt the state of the region of Neet and ensures that the Hindi would not be imposed.
During a government function in Ponneri in the district of Tiruvallur, Mr. Staline recalled that Mr. Modis' comments made during his recent visit to Rameswaram that those of Tamil Nadu were crying for funds, Mr. Staline: What did he say? How much is given, those here cry. He says we cry independently of what they give us.
Mr. Staline said: with humility and total respect, I want to remind the Prime Minister, it was you [Mr. Modi] Who said that the states were not beggars to reach out to the government of the Union for funds. I only remind you.
Recalling more declarations, Mr. Stalin said: What did you speak while being the chief minister of Gujarat? That they directed a parallel government through governors? Who said it then? Modi said it when he was chief minister of Gujarat. He said that the government of the Union was a supporter in the funding of funds to the states managed by parties [that were in opposition to the Union government.
Pointing out Tamil Nadus demands to the Union government for funds, Mr. Stalin said: When we ask the same, how is to justified to say we are crying for funds? My asking is not crying but the right of Tamil Nadu. I am neither the one for crying nor the one who crawls and falls at someones feet. Let us extend our hands to our relations and voice out for our rights. Who taught us this? It was our leader Kalaignar [Karunanidhi]. I am on his traces.
During his recent visit to Chennai, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said that we only raised certain problems as a diversion tactics, Mr. Stalin recalled and knew more: who said that? The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah. The Tamil Nadu fights for all states in India. Is it wrong to ask for the rights of the state? It is only because you did nothing, we have moved the Supreme Court against the Governor and obtained a historical judgment.
Not only are the inhabitants of Tamil Nadu, but those of the rest of the country were also aware of the fight led by the DMK, said Stalin. When it is the truth, those who move away from their path, must not deplore that we divert. The Honorable Minister of the Interior of the Union Amit Shah! Can you say that the Tamil Nadu would be exempt from the Nène field? Can you guarantee that you wouldn't impose the Hindi? Can you list the amount of funds you have sanctioned for Tamil Nadu so far?
Can you make sure that the representation of Tamil Nadu would not drop after the delimitation process? If what we ask is the diversion, why did you not give a clear explanation to the inhabitants of Tamil Nadu on this subject? Questioned Mr. Stalin.
The CM inaugurated more than 6,700 projects completed in the Tiruvallur district at the total cost of 1,166 crore. He also laid the foundations for more than 7,300 new projects and launched the distribution of wellness measures to more than 2.02 Lakh beneficiaries.
Minister SM Nasar; The deputies S. Jagathrakshakan and Sasikantth Pethil; The legislators TJ Govindarajan, Durai Chandrasekar, S. Chandran, VG Raejendran, A. Krishnaswamy, K. Ganapathy, S. Sudharsanam; The collector of Tiravalur M.Prathap and senior officials are presented on this occasion.
Published – April 18, 2025 02:19
|
